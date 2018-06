Vineyard Village in Buellton celebrated its grand opening last weekend, showing off eight furnished model homes — examples of the eight plans available, which will include 155 condominium homes.

“I love that it’s green,” said Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra. “The families here in Buellton have asked for us to strive for a greener community and Vineyard Village fits with that vision, perfectly.”

Vineyard Village homes will be Cal-Green certified and use features to maximize sustainability and efficiency, including Low-E glazed windows, water-efficient fixtures, cool-roof attics, LED lighting, high-efficiency heating and ventilation, and advanced insulation with R-21 rating.

The community design along with the location also allows residents the ability to fulfill daily needs without use of a vehicle. Buellton’s newest neighborhood park will be just south of Vineyard Village along with the Crossroads retail center.

“The model homes are great for helping potential residents visualize their life here,” said Gavin Moores, president of Capital Pacific Homes.

The eight floor plans at Vineyard Village span from 1,300 square feet to about 2,100 square and will include two to four bedrooms and two to 3.5 bathrooms. The model homes show the range of options for colors, finishes, appliances and landscaping available.

To schedule a tour, call 693-4100, or visit the sales office at 520 McMurray Road Friday through Sunday.

— Brandon Collins Brandon Collins for Capital Pacific Homes.