Vintage Railroad Adventure Slated for Sep. 19

Advice

On Saturday, Sept. 19, local travel enthusiasts, railroad fans and history buffs will have a special opportunity to experience the pleasures of riding two historic American railcars during a scenic, one-day round trip excursion up the coast to San Luis Obispo.

This “Vintage Rail Sampler” event is organized and cosponsored by the South Coast Railroad Museum, in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum.

Passengers will ride Pacific Trail, a 1950 Pullman-Standard Union Pacific coach car, during the first half of the rail excursion, and Overland Trail, a 1949 Southern Pacific

club-lounge, during the second half of the journey.

The South Coast Railroad Museum will have members of its corps of guide-interpreters aboard both cars to provide narrative and answer questions about local history, points-of interest, things-to-do and the natural history of the area traveled.

The public is invited to participate in this unique travel experience, offered for a fraction of the usual cost of private railcar travel.

Passengers will be able to board at either the Santa Barbara or Goleta Amtrak stations. The scheduled departure is 10:22 a.m. from Santa Barbara and 10:34 from Goleta, arriving in San Luis Obispo at 1 p.m. The return trip will begin at 1:55 p.m., arriving in Goleta at 4:17 and Santa Barbara at 4:32 p.m.

Besides the chance to ride two historic rail cars in a single day, the trip will be a great opportunity to enjoy the spectacular views and sites along the beautiful seashore route

between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, including the majestic Gaviota Coast, Santa Barbara Channel Islands, the legendary surfing beaches of the Hollister and Bixby

ranches, Point Conception, Vandenberg AFB, Guadalupe Dunes, Pismo Beach, the Edna Valley wine country, a number of state and county beach parks and more.

Tickets are $79, which includes a $3 per ticket discount when the purchase is made through the museum’s online store.

Additional trip information can also be found in the online store. Reservations may also be made by calling the museum at 805.964.3540.

Seating is limited to 36 passengers. Advance reservations are required.

The ticket price includes soft drinks and a light snack. Passengers are responsible for any additional food.

About The Train Cars

Overland Trail is a 39-seat club lounge, built by the Pullman company for the Southern Pacific Railroad and delivered in 1949. Originally designated SP 2981, the car served on the San Francisco Overland, a train jointly operated by the Southern Pacific, Union Pacific and Chicago & North Western railroads between San Francisco and Chicago.

Overland Trail was featured in the Travel Channel’s Tricked Out Trains (2013) television show, and the car's interior was the setting for a key scene in Clint Eastwood’s

award-winning film, Flags of Our Fathers (2006). Today, elements of the original Flags set decoration, including two large railroad murals, still furnish part of Overland Trail’s interior.

Overland Trail was also an invited participant in the 100th anniversary celebration for New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

Pacific Trail is a 44-seat long-distance chair car built by the Pullman-Standard Co. and delivered to the Union Pacific Railroad in 1950. The car was originally designated only by number, 5430.

She served on famous Union Pacific trains like the City of Los Angeles (you might remember that Lucy, Rickie, Ethel and Fred returned home from California

aboard the City of Los Angeles!).

When Amtrak took over U.S. passenger service from the private railroads in 1971, Pacific Trail (then numbered 4403) joined Amtrak’s diverse fleet of inherited passenger cars, serving in that capacity for about 10 years.

Bill and Debbie Hatrick purchased the car in 1983 and have worked for more than a decade to bring her back to the mainline. The Hatrick’s christened her Pacific Trail in 2014.

— Gary B. Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.