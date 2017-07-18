Vintners 5 Miler Through Vineyards Slated on Saturday

Running

The third running of the Vintners 5 Miler and 1-Mile Wine Walk is slated for Saturday, July 22 at Sanford Winery's Rinconada and Sanford & Benedict Vineyards.

This unique off-road running event, presented by the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation, will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the winery and cover a 5-mile or 1-mile course suitable for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The mixed-terrain 5-mile course includes a 350-foot ascent to a spectacular overlook of the Santa Rita Hills.

New this year, the 5 Miler is a Santa Barbara Athletic Association (SBAA) Grand Prix scoring event.

Finishers will receive a commemorative wine glass (21 & older) along with their wine-themed collectible medal and event t-shirt. In addition to the run/walk, participants will enjoy a world class Finish Line Festival that includes local wineries pouring and regional chefs serving delicious fare.

"We expect another record turnout for this one-of-a-kind Central Coast community event that benefits the Vintners Foundation, and we look forward to welcoming everybody from serious runners to first-timers to their family and friends,” said Sanford winemaker, race founder and avid runner Steve Fennell. “Post-race at the Finish Line Festival, we will also celebrate the upcoming 2017 harvest with world class wine tasting, local food, live music and a family friendly kids zone”

The Vintners Foundation will be donating proceeds of the 2017 event to the Los Alamos Youth After School Program.

Registration for the event, including the Finish Line Festival only, is available at: sbvintnersrun.com