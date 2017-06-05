Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Vintners Foundation’s 2018 Wine Auction to Honor Pioneer Fred Brander

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | June 5, 2017 | 3:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation in May announced that Fred Brander, longtime winemaker and owner of The Brander Vineyard in Los Olivos, will be honored at the Santa Barbara Wine Auction on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Bacara Resort & Spa.

Brander will be feted as “Vintner of the Year” for his vision and dedication in identifying, developing and promoting Santa Barbara County as a leading wine region, foundation organizers noted.

The biennial Vintners Foundation gala event regularly benefits Direct Relief, a Goleta-based medical relief organization founded in 1948.

Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation — the charitable arm of Santa Barbara County Vintners — has raised more than $4 million toward Direct Relief’s global efforts.

I met Brander more than a decade ago when I watched his cellar crew pressing sauvignon blanc. I was there as an observer for a story about harvest. Brander’s father, Erik, and his son, Nik ​Hodosy-Brander, were up to their knees in grapes with the crew.

It was clear that The Brander Vineyard was a family affair, and it remains so to this day. Erik Brander passed in 2010, but Nik remains involved with the vineyard and winery operations alongside Fabian Bravo, Fred Brander’s right hand man for the past several years.

The stellar wines and peaceful setting make Brander Vineyard one of my go-to tasting locales to this day.

Brander, who was born and raised in Buenos Aires, later moved with his family to the United States, and they settled in Santa Barbara.

A natural affinity for languages meant the young Brander was able to pursue studies on three continents: at the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina; at the University of Uppsala in Sweden; the University of Dijon in France; Harvey Mudd College for chemistry; and finally, UC Davis, where he graduated with a master’s degree in Food Science with an emphasis on enology.

In the early 1970s, Brander convinced his family to plant a vineyard along Highway 154, just east of Los Olivos, in the eastern end of the Santa Ynez Valley. The first grapes were planted in 1975, making the Brander Vineyard one of Santa Barbara County’s earliest vineyards.

The young Brander predicted that Bordeaux grape varietals would thrive in the climate and soils native to the warmer edge of the Santa Ynez Valley. He suspected that the trinity of sauvignon ​blanc, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc would bring Brander Vineyard success across California and the nation, and he was right.

After 40 years in the wine industry, Brander continues to promote the benefits of Santa Barbara County as a wine-growing region. He was the driving force behind the push to identify the Los ​Olivos District appellation — Santa Barbara County’s newest AVA — as a distinct region home to both Rhone and Bordeaux grape varietals.

Last October, Brander hosted a celebration of his four decades in the industry. Guests were treated to plates from area restaurants and — a special treat — verticals of his wines from over the years. The courtyard outside the “pink castle” tasting room is ideal for such a gathering, and the guests felt honored to participate.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 