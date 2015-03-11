Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Violation Countdown Under Way for Surf Beach as Snowy Plover Season Begins

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 11, 2015 | 7:48 p.m.

One week into a federally-protected shorebird’s nesting season, visitors to Surf Beach at Vandenberg Air Force Base had already accounted for two violations of rules in place to protect people’s access and snowy plover breeding.

The Air Force reported two violations as of Monday morning, eight days into the season including a full weekend. That leaves 48 violations to go before Surf Beach would have to be closed.

Under a plan in place for 15 years, only one-half-mile of Surf Beach is open to the public from March 1 through Sept. 30, with violations capped at 50 before the beach would have to be closed for the remainder of the season. 

Limited sections of Wall and Minuteman beaches are also available for recreational use during the season. Those are both within Vandenberg’s gates and accessible to anyone with a regular base pass. Each has a violation limit of 10.

In recent years, the number of violations reached the limit of 50 earlier and earlier, closing for the first time by late June 2014. The year before, the closure occurred in July.

To help educate beachgoers about the importance of following the rules, Vandenberg officials are again launching a volunteer docent program.

Docents would specifically help protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.

Duties of docents include:

» Roving the beach to make contact with beach visitors.

» Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover.

» Informing visitors about beach restriction.

» Communicating with conservation law-enforcement officers when necessary.

» Providing general information and assistance to visitors.

» Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.

Snowy plover docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. 

Docents must also be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.

The volunteers are needed through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, organizers said. Snowy plover docent training will be provided. 

For more information, contact Kate Miller at 805.605.8399 or [email protected].

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 