Violation Countdown Under Way for Surf Beach as Snowy Plover Season Begins

One week into a federally-protected shorebird’s nesting season, visitors to Surf Beach at Vandenberg Air Force Base had already accounted for two violations of rules in place to protect people’s access and snowy plover breeding.

The Air Force reported two violations as of Monday morning, eight days into the season including a full weekend. That leaves 48 violations to go before Surf Beach would have to be closed.

Under a plan in place for 15 years, only one-half-mile of Surf Beach is open to the public from March 1 through Sept. 30, with violations capped at 50 before the beach would have to be closed for the remainder of the season.

Limited sections of Wall and Minuteman beaches are also available for recreational use during the season. Those are both within Vandenberg’s gates and accessible to anyone with a regular base pass. Each has a violation limit of 10.

In recent years, the number of violations reached the limit of 50 earlier and earlier, closing for the first time by late June 2014. The year before, the closure occurred in July.

To help educate beachgoers about the importance of following the rules, Vandenberg officials are again launching a volunteer docent program.

Docents would specifically help protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.

Duties of docents include:

» Roving the beach to make contact with beach visitors.

» Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover.

» Informing visitors about beach restriction.

» Communicating with conservation law-enforcement officers when necessary.

» Providing general information and assistance to visitors.

» Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.

Snowy plover docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational.

Docents must also be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.

The volunteers are needed through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, organizers said. Snowy plover docent training will be provided.

For more information, contact Kate Miller at 805.605.8399 or [email protected].

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.