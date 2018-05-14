Violations of Plover-Protection Rules at Surf Beach Creeping Toward Limit

The number of violations at Surf Beach has inched toward the limit that would spark closure through Sept. 30, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials warned Monday.

Only one-half mile of the shoreline is open during western snowy plover nesting season, which runs for seven months starting March 1. Adjacent Ocean Beach is closed although the park area around the parking lot is open.

Restrictions hammered out nearly two decades ago allow the public to access the beach while still protecting areas for the plover during nesting season.

As of May 11, 18 violations had been recorded at Surf Beach. Only 50 violations are allowed before the beach must be closed for the remainder of the nesting season.

Any entry into any closed area counts as a violation, even if it doesn't result in someone being issued a citation. Additionally, dogs, horses, and kites are banned in open beach areas during the restriction period.

Limits also are in place for two beaches with access restricted to only those with regular base passes.

Minuteman Beach, which has a limit of 10 violations, has already hit four, Vandenberg officials said.

“The pace of these violations is alarmingly high and will force the closure of our beaches in the summer months if it is not curtailed,” 30th Space Wing officials said in a message to Team Vandenberg and also posted on social media.

“Wall Beach faces similar restrictions but recreational users have done an outstanding job so far this season of obeying the rules, resulting in zero violations and proving it is possible to enjoy our base recreational sites while still being good stewards of the environment.

Surf Beach remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and both Wall Beach and Minuteman Beach are open from sunrise to sunset.

“Signs are posted on all of the beaches to clearly highlight which areas are available for recreational use and which areas are set aside for the snowy plover," Vandenberg officials said.

“By obeying the signage, we can enjoy the unique beach access afforded to us as members of Team V and do our part to preserve our environment and the species that live within it."

Surf Beach has closed in the middle of the season for the past several years due to excessive violations.

