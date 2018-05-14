Friday, June 29 , 2018, 11:46 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Violations of Plover-Protection Rules at Surf Beach Creeping Toward Limit

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 14, 2018 | 8:44 p.m.

The number of violations at Surf Beach has inched toward the limit that would spark closure through Sept. 30, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials warned Monday.

Only one-half mile of the shoreline is open during western snowy plover nesting season, which runs for seven months starting March 1. Adjacent Ocean Beach is closed although the park area around the parking lot is open.

Restrictions hammered out nearly two decades ago allow the public to access the beach while still protecting areas for the plover during nesting season.

As of May 11, 18 violations had been recorded at Surf Beach. Only 50 violations are allowed before the beach must be closed for the remainder of the nesting season.

Any entry into any closed area counts as a violation, even if it doesn't result in someone being issued a citation. Additionally, dogs, horses, and kites are banned in open beach areas during the restriction period.

Limits also are in place for two beaches with access restricted to only those with regular base passes. 

Minuteman Beach, which has a limit of 10 violations, has already hit four, Vandenberg officials said. 

“The pace of these violations is alarmingly high and will force the closure of our beaches in the summer months if it is not curtailed,” 30th Space Wing officials said in a message to Team Vandenberg and also posted on social media.

“Wall Beach faces similar restrictions but recreational users have done an outstanding job so far this season of obeying the rules, resulting in zero violations and proving it is possible to enjoy our base recreational sites while still being good stewards of the environment.

Surf Beach remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and both Wall Beach and Minuteman Beach are open from sunrise to sunset. 

“Signs are posted on all of the beaches to clearly highlight which areas are available for recreational use and which areas are set aside for the snowy plover," Vandenberg officials said.

“By obeying the signage, we can enjoy the unique beach access afforded to us as members of Team V and do our part to preserve our environment and the species that live within it."

Surf Beach has closed in the middle of the season for the past several years due to excessive violations.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 