Violent Sex Offender Moving To Area

A violent sex offender will soon be moving into Santa Barbara County, Sheriff's Department says

A violent sex offender will soon be moving into Santa Barbara County from a state mental health facility, the Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Kenneth Rasmuson, 45, is being released from Atascadero State Mental Hospital to his last legal county of residence, Santa Barbara County.

Sheriff officials said the State Department of Mental Health and Liberty Healthcare hasn’t released the name of the community in which he will reside.

“As soon as the specific community and location of Rasmuson’s release is known, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department or appropriate law enforcement agency will be notified and will make that information available to the public,” said Sgt. Erik Raney, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday’s press release also didn’t say when Rasmuson will be moving to the area.

In 1981, Kenneth Rasmuson was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. He was sentenced to State Prison and upon completion of his prison sentence, committed to Atascadero State Hospital. He was conditionally released from Atascadero State Hospital in 1985. In 1987, Rasmuson re-offended and was convicted for kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts on a 3-year-old child. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He was granted parole in 1996 and transferred to Atascadero State Hospital under the Sexually Violent Predator Act.

Rasmuson will be under the direct supervision of the State Department of Mental Health through a contractor, Liberty Healthcare, Sgt. Raney said.

Liberty Healthcare will directly supervise Rasmuson 24 hours a day, “for as long as they deem necessary,” Sgt. Raney said in a statement. Rasmuson will wear an electronic GPC bracelet, which will be monitored by Liberty Healthcare, he said.

“The purpose of this notice is to allow the public to protect themselves and their children from sex offenders and sexual predators,” Sgt. Raney said. “It is unlawful for members of the public to use this information to commit a crime against a registered sex offender or illegally discriminate or harass a registered sex offender.”

