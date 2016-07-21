Violet N. Williams, 1919-2016

Posted on July 21, 2016 | 9:51 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Violet N. Williams died July 3, 2016. She was born Nov. 16, 1919, in Alex, Okla., to Stanley and Georgia Cruse.

Violet married William Austin Williams Nov. 27, 1935, in Memphis, Texas, and moved to the Santa Maria area of Gary, where her first daughter, Carolyn Sue, was born. Their second daughter, Edna Jeanette, was also born in Santa Maria.

During World War II, the family moved to the Los Angeles area, where Violet worked for a short time as a riveter in the shipyard. She became a trained practical nurse of Chicago School of Nursing through a mail order course.

After moving to Lompoc, third daughter, Nancy Evelyn, was born.

In Lompoc Violet helped teach sewing to her two older daughters’ 4-H group. She enjoyed ceramics, quilting and sewing for her daughters and grandchildren for many years.

Violet cooked, canned vegetables and fruit and gave free haircuts and perm to many. In Violet’s later years, she excelled in golf and in oil painting.

Violet is survived by daughters Jeanette Pritchard and Nancy Reyka, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two brothers, Gerald and Don Cruse.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Carolyn Sue Sprouse; an infant grandson; and one brother and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2016, at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Chapel, with refreshments to follow at Quail Meadows East Clubhouse.

The family wishes to thank Allen Sepulveda of Silver Hill Board and Care Home and his workers for the excellent care Violet received in her last days.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.