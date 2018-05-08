Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers to Appear with Santa Barbara Symphony

Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, one of the world’s top-selling classical instrumentalists, will appear with the Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, at the Granada Theatre Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20.

Featuring Vivaldi’s "Double Violin Concerto," which will see Meyers team up with Santa Barbara Symphony Concertmaster Jessica Guideri, as well as Barber’s lyrical "Violin Concerto" and Rimsky-Korsakov’s romantic suite "Scheherazade," the performances are at 8 p.m. May 19 and 3 p.m. May 20.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222.

“With these concerts we celebrate the violin, including the most important American violin concerto ever composed, a double concerto, and a symphonic masterpiece, "Scheherazade," where the violin is actually the voice of the storyteller,” said Kabaretti.

“We are very pleased to welcome the stellar Anne Akiko Meyers, who will combine forces with our very own Jessica Guideri, who will also perform the role of Scheherazade," he said.

"Rimsky-Korsakov’s most popular piece is a jam of colorful orchestration and brilliant rhythms — a grand finale that will show the skills of our talented orchestra,” Kabaretti said.

Known for her passionate performances, purity of sound, and poetic interpretations, Meyers regularly performs as a guest soloist with the world’s top orchestras.

Recent projects include a nationwide PBS broadcast special and a Naxos DVD featuring the world premiere of Samuel Jones’ Violin Concerto with the All-Star Orchestra led by Gerard Schwarz.

A champion of living composers, Meyers has expanded the violin repertoire by commissioning and premiering works by Mason Bates, Jakub Ciupinski, John Corigliano, Jennifer Higdon, Akira Miyoshi, Arvo Pärt, Gene Pritsker, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Somei Satoh, and Adam Schoenber.

Her 35 albums include Four Seasons: The Vivaldi Album and Air: The Bach Album, both of which debuted at No. 1 on classical Billboard charts. The Vivaldi marked the recording debut of the “Ex-Vieuxtemps” Guarneri del Gesu violin, dated 1741, which was awarded to Meyers for her lifetime use.

She has collaborated with jazz icons Chris Botti and Wynton Marsalis, avant-garde musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, electronic music pioneer Isao Tomita, and singer Michael Bolton.

An alumna of the Colburn School, Meyers performed as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at age 11, recorded her first album at age 18 (featuring the Barber and Bruch concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra), and was awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant at age 23.

The concerts on May 19 and 20 are supported by Montecito Bank and Trust, and John Trotti and Karen Drown.



The Santa Barbara Symphony’s re-scheduled performances of John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by François Girard’s film in its entirety and featuring Canadian violinist Lara St. John as soloist, will take place June 16-17.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled concerts (Jan. 20-21) will be honored at these performances. To purchase single tickets, visit www.granadasb.org.



— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.