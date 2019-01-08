Pixel Tracker

Violinist Itzhak Perlman to Perform Again For CAMA

By Justin Rizzo-Weaver for Community Arts Music Association | January 8, 2019 | 9:34 a.m.
Itzhak Perlman Click to view larger
Itzhak Perlman

Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman will return to The Granada Theatre stage as part of CAMA’s Centennial Season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Perlman is co-chair of CAMA’s Centennial Honorary Artists Council and returns to Granada as part of CAMA’s Centennial Season of world-class concerts and special events.

“It’s always been a great pleasure for me to perform on the CAMA series, and I’m looking forward to many more visits. I send you my heartiest congratulations on your centennial season. Bravo!” Perlman said.

Single tickets to the performance are available at The Granada Theatre Box Office. Prices are $39–$119 and can also be purchased online at https://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=11748&promo=6740.

Before the recital, Kostis Protopapas, artistic and general director of Opera Santa Barbara, will give a pre-concert lecture at 6 p.m. in the McCune Founders Room of The Granada Theatre. The talk is open to all ticket holders. The concert will begin promptly at 7 p.m. (note, early start time).

Perlman’s numerous accolades include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Kennedy Center Honor, the National Medal of Arts, and a Medal of Liberty.

Perlman is returning for his sixth CAMA concert appearance going back 50-plus years to when he first performed for CAMA as soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 1967 at age 21.

He’ll be joined by acclaimed pianist Rohan De Silva, a Best Accompanist honoree at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and a longtime Perlman collaborator.
 
Concert sponsors are: primary sponsor, Sara Miller McCune; principal sponsor, Herbert and Elaine Kendall; sponsor, Judith L. Hopkinson; and
co-sponsors, Jocelyne and William Meeker , Stephen J.M. and Anne Morris.

SAGE Publishing is CAMA’s season sponsor for International Series at The Granada Theatre.

Complete season information is at https://camasb.org/. For more information, call 805-966-4324 or email [email protected]

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver for Community Arts Music Association.

 

