Violinist Martin Beaver to Join Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for Mendelssohn’s ‘Violin Concerto’

Martin Beaver, whose rigorous technique and richly expressive playing have delighted audiences and critics throughout much of the world, will join the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s extraordinary Violin Concerto at the Lobero Theatre Tuesday, March 22, 2016.

Also featuring Mozart’s irresistibly buoyant Marriage of Figaro Overture as well as his intensely passionate Symphony No. 40, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., following the orchestra’s second “Supper Club” dinner of the season. Ticket sales are underway.

Having served as first violinist of the renowned Tokyo String Quartet from 2002-13, Martin Beaver is much in demand for recital, concerto and chamber appearances.

His concerto performances have included the San Francisco Symphony, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra and all the major orchestras of Canada.

The recipient of numerous honors, including the Canada Council for the Arts’ prestigious Virginia Parker Prize, he has collaborated with such artists as Pinchas Zukerman, Kazuyoshi Akiyama, Raymond Leppard, Leon Fleisher and Charles Dutoit.

He is currently a faculty member at the Colburn School in Los Angeles, where he co-directs the chamber music program and maintains a studio in the Conservatory of Music.

Once again this season, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is led by the peerless Heiichiro Ohyama, now in his 33rd year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor.

Over the course of his distinguished career Maestro Ohyama also has served as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra; artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; and music director of the Nagasaki Music Festival.

Also a professor of music at the University of California from 1973-2003, he received the 1991 Gruber Award for Excellence in Chamber Music Teaching in Los Angeles.

The March 22 concert will be preceded by the Chamber Orchestra’s second Supper Club dinner of the 2015-16 season.

Featuring Pence Ranch wines and deliciously unique Italian cuisine by Chef Renato Moiso of Santa Barbara’s celebrated Via Maestra 42 restaurant, the event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Lobero courtyard. Wine service will begin at 5:30 pm.

Dinner tickets cost $50 and seating is limited. Call 805.966.2441 for more information. Supper Club sponsors include Touring & Tasting magazine.

The Lobero Theatre is located at 33 East Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara. Concert tickets can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 805.963.0761 or by calling 805.966.2441.

Additional SBCO ticketing details are available at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

The SBCO season will continue with a discussion and performance featuring KUSC host Alan Chapman and select orchestra musicians at the University Club of Santa Barbara April 5, and a concert featuring pianist Alessio Bax at the Lobero Theatre May 17.

Additional information is available at sbco.org/concerts/season.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.