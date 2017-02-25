Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform with Santa Barbara Symphony

Russian-born violin virtuoso Philippe Quint will showcase his formidable endurance in performances of Antonio Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons" and Astor Piazzolla’s nuevo tango masterpiece "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" with the Santa Barbara Symphony on March 18 and 19.

Conducted by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, and including Haydn’s dramatic Symphony No. 101 (“The Clock”), the concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Tickets are now available.

“Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is among the world’s most beloved works, and we pair it with Piazzolla’s own spectacular season cycle, also written for solo violin and strings," said Kabaretti, now in his 11th season as Santa Barbara Symphony’s music director.

"These concerts will offer a unique opportunity to hear two compositional approaches to the same natural phenomena, and just before we welcome the spring,” he said.

“Philippe Quint is a magnificent soloist, and will play both pieces all the way through — a feat requiring extraordinary stamina. ‘The Clock’ is a charming piece from the Father of Symphonies’ late period,” he said.

Quint’s recordings have brought multiple Grammy nominations and honors from Gramophone and other publications.

Born in what is now St. Petersburg, Russia, Quint studied with the famed violinist Andrei Korsakov, and made his orchestral debut at age 9, performing Wieniawski’s "Concerto No. 2," before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Juilliard.

His most recent appearances have included debuts with the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Rochester Philharmonic, Phoenix Symphony and San Antonio Symphony.

He starred in the 2012 independent film Downtown Express, directed by Emmy Award winner David Grubin.

Quint plays the 1708 “Ruby” Antonio Stradivari violin, on loan to him through the Stradivari Society.

The symphony's complete season program information is available online at www.thesymphony.org.

Tickets starting at $29 can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222. Group sales discounts of as much as 20 percent are available.

Patrons ages 20-29 can buy $20 tickets; students with valid ID can buy $10 tickets. Seating in both cases is confined to selected sections of the Granada Theatre.

The concerts on March 18 and 19 are supported by Chris and David Chernof, the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation, Chris Lancashire and Catherine Gee, Jo Beth Van Gelderen, and Arlington Financial Advisors.

For additional information about he symphony, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.