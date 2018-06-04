Violinist Sally Barr, Pianist Egle Januleviciute to Perform Together in Music Academy Concert

Join violinist Sally Barr and pianist Egle Januleviciute in concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 in Weinman Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

Tickets are $25 for individual and $40 for two for the concert with a meet-the-artists wine and hors d’oeuvres reception, or $20 for individual and $30 for two for the performance only. For ticket reservations, call 805.680.1348. Click here for more information.

The duo, both of whom are quite in demand on Santa Barbara’s classical stages, haven’t performed together since 2007.

“We have wanted to work together again, but our individual schedules just wouldn’t permit it," Barr said. "Luckily, we have found the right time and are really excited to play some great music.”

Following the performance, the duo plan to host a reception with hors d’oeuvres and beverages from Santa Barbara’s Avelina Wines.

Barr can be seen performing in the corps of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Opera Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Symphony. She is also a jazz singer, and the publisher and editor of the monthly “MUSIC! The Sounds of Santa Barbara.”

Januleviciute, who has received numerous prestigious awards in international competitions and has made several wonderful commercial recordings, has also served on Keyboard Faculties of Academy of Music and Arts of Lithuania and UC Santa Barbara. She serves on the piano faculty of Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

The program includes Johann Bach's Violin Sonata in A Minor, BWV 1003, Wolfgang Mozart's Piano Sonata KV 333 in B-Flat Major, Frederic Chopin's Nocturnes for Piano, Opus 72 No. 1 in E Minor, Opus 48 No. 1 in C Minor and Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto, Opus 14.

More on the artists:

Sally Barr

Barr arrived in Santa Barbara in 1992 and quickly joined the ranks of many of the wonderful musical establishments in the area, including the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, as well as performing and recording with many non-classical bands including the Gove County String Quartet, Headless Household, The Rite Bros., and her own jazz band, The Sally Cats, where she is the singer.

Before receiving her master’s degree at UCSB, she had the opportunity to work with violinists Shmuel Ashkenasi, Heiichiro Ohyama, Daniel Phillips and Greg Fulkerson. She has twice attended the Tanglewood Festival and studied at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria.

She has also had the great fortune to work with violinists Gilles Apap, Joel Smirnoff, Ron Copes, Mark O’Connor, Darol Anger and Matt Glaser. She had the distinct honor to work with the wonderful contralto Dr. Victoria Hart.

In addition to being a full-time musician and producer, Barr is also the owner, publisher and editor of the monthly magazine “MUSIC! The Sounds of Santa Barbara,” which is dedicated to Santa Barbara’s vibrant music scene.

“I am delighted to have been among the music makers here in Santa Barbara for the past two decades,” Barr said, “and I am so proud to watch our community flourish as the years go by.”

She plays a Gragnani violin from 1784. Click here for more information about her.

Egle Januleviciute

Januleviciute was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, into a family of professional musicians. She started he piano studies at age 4, having her first public performance a year later.

She holds the Diploma with Highest Honors from the Academy of Music of Lithuania, Vilnius, a master of music degree in piano performance from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and a doctor of musical arts degree in piano performance from UC Santa Barbara.

Januleviciute has toured Lithuania, Germany, Finland, Japan, Italy, Belgium and the former Soviet Union, both as soloist and collaborative artist. She has been performing extensively with Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra and Kaunas Symphony Orchestra along with numerous recordings for Lithuanian TV and radio She was awarded the Premiere Prix Concert Recital Diploma from Guildhall School, London, was a finalist and prize-winner in Robert Casadesus International Piano Competition, Cleveland, Ohio, and the first prize winner in the Young Keyboard Artists Association International Piano Competition, Oberlin, Ohio.

Her commercial recordings include M.K.Ciurlionis (1875-1911) Pieces for Piano (Tembras Studios, Lithuania, 1992), works by Faure, Franck, Debussy and Ravel for “Young Maestros Label” by Hurstwood Farm Music Studios, U.K., 1998, and J.S.Bach Keyboard Works by Eroica Classical recordings, 2006. Egle has served on Keyboard Faculties of Academy of Music and Arts of Lithuania and UCSB. Currently, she serves on the piano faculty of Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about her.