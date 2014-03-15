Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:23 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Violinist Timothy Chooi Hits Just the Right Notes in Visit to Junior High School Class

20-year-old strings star captivates, inspires Santa Barbara Junior High students through music and his own personal story

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 15, 2014 | 11:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara Junior High School students in teacher Karen Dutton’s third-period music class got a treat Friday morning when a star Canadian violinist playing an instrument worth $5 million gave them a private mini-performance.

Violinist Timothy Chooi stopped in to talk and play for about 12 students as part of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Musical Mentors Program, which gives local students a chance to interact with visiting musicians.

Chooi is performing this weekend as guest soloist in the symphony’s  “Classical Knockouts” concert program at The Granada Theatre.
 
He was introduced to the children by Amy Bassett, director of education and community outreach for the symphony, and Dutton said the students were excited to see Chooi play in person after watching several of his performances on YouTube before his in-class appearance.

“They were in awe,” Dutton told him.

Chooi began by asking the students what instruments they each played. He then played an expressive piece by composer Maurice Ravel, called “Tzigane” — French for gypsy, he told the students — and urged them to pay attention to the free-spirited composition.

As soon as Chooi began to play, the students were transfixed, with one in the front row turning to another and silently mouthing “wow” as the notes carried across the room.

Chooi played other pieces from different time periods, from baroque to neo-classical, asking the students what each piece reminded them of or what emotions it revealed.

He also spoke with the youths about his personal journey to music.

Chooi’s older brother, Nikki, is also a violinist studying at Julliard, and even as a toddler, Timothy wanted to play violin along with his older brother.

His parents gave him chopsticks to play with as a stand-in for the bow and instrument, and he was presented with his first violin at age 3.

“It was cute, but it didn’t have a very good sound,” he laughed.

He kept playing music as a hobby through high school and, as a 15-year-old, decided to audition for Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music, where he was admitted and has been studying ever since.

Being a professional musician and a full-time student means he practices two to three hours a day during the week, but six to eight hours on the weekends.

Also of interest Friday was the rare violin Chooi plays: a 1729 Guarnerius del Gesu violin worth $5 million that is on loan from the Canada Council of the Arts Instrument Bank.

Chooi had to audition for the instrument, which is one of only about 100 in the world.

At 20, Chooi has been able to travel the globe as a guest soloist for many orchestras, and he encouraged the students to continue pursuing music.

“It’s a very interesting life,” he told the students, who lined up for his autograph as the bell rang.

Chooi will perform with the Santa Barbara Symphony at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets are $38 to $133. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Junior High music students applaud violinist Timothy Chooi’s performance Friday in their classroom. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
Santa Barbara Junior High music students applaud violinist Timothy Chooi’s performance Friday in their classroom. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 