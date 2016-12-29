Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Virgil Elings Makes Generous Holiday Gift to Community of Santa Barbara

New Cancer Center of Santa Barbara building to be named in honor of well-known philanthropist

.A new Cancer Center building is scheduled to open in fall of 2017 in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
.A new Cancer Center building is scheduled to open in fall of 2017 in Santa Barbara.  (Sansum Clinic photo)
By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | December 29, 2016 | 10:22 a.m.

Virgil Elings has spread holiday cheer throughout the Central Coast region with a $4 million gift for the new world-class regional Cancer Center building scheduled to open in fall of 2017 at 540 W. Pueblo St.

The institution known as the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, with operations in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Solvang, will officially be re-named Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in honor of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree’s leadership role and her generous support of the new Cancer Center totaling $10.73 million. 

The Elings Oncology Building at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center will bring the oncology departments at 300, 317 and 540 W. Pueblo Street together under one roof to better coordinate care, facilitate even better outcomes, provide room for the latest treatment technologies, and offer the space needed to care for the increasing number of cancer patients expected as baby boomers age. 

“Patients in our community are so fortunate to be the beneficiaries of Virgil’s generosity,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic. “We are building the finest regional Cancer Center in the nation and funding from philanthropists like Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and Virgil Elings helps to ensure we have the resources to deliver on our mission of providing superior, personalized care to all members of our community.” 

“It’s really an honor to provide a lasting legacy of exceptional medical care to patients in our community,” Elings said. “I’m excited to be a part of this great project.”

The Campaign for Our New Cancer Center launched publicly on August 19, 2016 with an initial goal of $38 million toward the $53 million cost of a new, state-of-the-art home for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. As of December 2016, the campaign has received gifts and pledges from 270 donors worth more than $38.5 million.

The new multidisciplinary Ridley-Tree Cancer Center will enhance the lives of those diagnosed with cancer by unifying the newest technology, multiple medical departments and wellness programs into one facility, in line with the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) recommended best practices. 

Located within two blocks of Sansum Clinic and Cottage Hospital in the heart of Santa Barbara’s medical village, the new 54,780 square foot Elings Oncology Building will be a model of coordinated cancer treatment, achieving both scientifically comprehensive and intensely personal care.

With less than 12 months remaining in the Campaign for Our New Cancer Center, we invite the community to contribute to this once-in-a-generation life-saving opportunity. Naming opportunities range from $2,500 to $2 million and are available for as little as $43.00 per month. To learn more, contact Dru A. Hartley at 805.681.7726 or [email protected], or Rob Dunton at 805.898.3620 or [email protected]

Elings has made many gifts of support for nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara, including the lead gift for Elings Park. His philanthropic support of healthcare in our community includes the Elings Pavilion and Elings Eye Center at the Sansum Clinic Medical and Surgical Center on Foothill Road.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum is dedicated to delivering exceptional cancer care to everyone in Santa Barbara County regardless of means. To keep the Central Coast on the vanguard of modern cancer care, the Center invests in cutting-edge medical equipment, the recruitment of highly trained medical personnel, active participation in clinical research, the integration of oncology services, and the thoughtful introduction of promising new methods of treatment.

— Jill Fonte is director of marketing for Sansum Clinic. 

 

