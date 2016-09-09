Virginia C. Cashman of Santa Barbara, 1925-2016

Posted on September 9, 2016 | 6:00 a.m.

Source: Mary Cashman Lucero

Virginia "Gini" Christanne Cashman, age 90, died peacefully in her Santa Barbara home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 at 5:45 a.m.

Gini’s life flourished with wonder and synchronicity.

She had an ability to transform and create diverse connections. She could transcend human-made boundaries of nationality, religion, race and even age.

She will be deeply missed.

Born on Christmas Eve, 1925, to Ed and Mary Ellen "LuLu" Kelly, Gini was the second-youngest of 13 children.

Her folks were adventurous, young homesteaders who moved from Iowa to South Dakota and built a grand house, including the first electric-generating windmill in Wagner County.

Her family successfully farmed corn, soybeans and wheat, and raised cattle until the tragic Dust Bowl and Depression of 1929 prompted their return to Iowa.

She attended the University of Iowa where she met the love of her life, Jim Cashman, a Korean War vet, completing his law degree.

On Sept. 9, 1947, they were married in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In 1952, they moved to California and settled in Santa Barbara, where they raised a family of 11.

They enjoyed a rich community and family life that centered on beach trips and mountain camping adventures. Gini was very involved with school, friends and church activities.

Summers were spent at a family cabin in Paradise and at Lake Almanor.

Gini was an avid reader and lifelong learner. Shakespeare classes, philosophy, foreign travel, UCSB Art and Lectures Programs, bridge, tennis and thrift stores excited her.

However, her true passion was personal growth.

Gini was a PRH facilitator, practicing in the Santa Barbara area for 20 years. She believed in the evolution of consciousness and the divinity of all beings.

Having experienced the reality of the Depression and the Dust Bowl, she felt a lifelong commitment to make a difference at every opportunity.

She generously supported many charities and organizations and opened her home to everyone. She was committed to her volunteer work in the early formation of Santa Barbara Hospice and co-founded the Word and Life Lecture Series and the Sophia House Meditation Group.

Gini was blessed with many caring and beloved friends. She lived entranced by life’s joy and wonder and delighted in meaningful synchronicities.

She trusted and lived her intuitive convictions. We will miss her magical spirit!

Gini is survived by her 11 children, 20 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and treasured nieces and nephews.

Her children, their spouses and her grandchildren are:

Linda Williams (Geoffrey, Tucker, Darian) San Francisco, CA; Cynthia Mitchell (Jeff, Jed, Cash) Corvallis, OR; Jessica Cashman (Harold Marcuse,) Santa Barbara, CA; Tim Cashman (Linda, Angie, Kent, Scott) Gig Harbor, WA; Paul Cashman (Leigh, Katie, Molly) Santa Barbara, CA; Kelly Cashman (Katie, Luke) Simi Valley, CA; Mary Lucero (Jimmy, Dolan, Ginger) St. Maarten, Caribbean; Tom Cashman (Carla, Tyler, Kira) Irvine, CA; David Cashman (Laurie, Alexandra, Joe) La Mesa, CA; Ellen Guettler (Kevin, Gibson, Aiden) Bozeman, MT; Anne Argent (Quinn, Camron) Denver, CO.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at the Cabrillo Arts Pavillion, "the Bath House," located at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA, 93103, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Beatitude House; C/O Guadalupe Catholic Worker, 267 Campodonico Ave., Guadalupe, CA, 93434 and/or La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center, 800 El Bosque Rd. Santa Barbara, CA, 93108.