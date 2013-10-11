Virginia Fanos of Santa Barbara, 1926-2013

Posted on October 11, 2013 | 1:47 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Virginia Fanos, beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, passed away on Oct. 6, 2013. She was 87.

Born Virginia Angelos to Kaliope Moschos and Adam Angelos on Jan. 9, 1926, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, she moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she married in 1950 and later had four children.

Virginia moved with her family to New Brunswick, N.J., in 1958 and worked at Douglass College, a division of Rutgers University, for several years.In 1972. She moved to Santa Barbara with her parents, siblings and children.

She worked for the Santa Barbara County Auditor Comptroller, and later became a member and officer of the Santa Barbara County Retirees.

Throughout her life she had a keen interest in government and civic affairs. She was also heavily involved with the St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, where she was one of the founding members of the church's Senior Group.

Virginia was very proud of her children and is survived by three children: Kaliope Calagias of Los Angeles, Dr. Irene Fanos Barth of New York City and Peter Adam Fanos of Santa Barbara. In addition, she is survived by her sister Mariann Zacharellis, a longtime Santa Barbara resident now of Sun City, Ariz., son-in-laws Stratis Calagias and Richard Barth, and daughter-in-law Renee Fanos, granddaughter Alethia Calagias, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son George Fanos, her brother Peter A. Angeles, who taught at Santa Barbara City College and authored many books, and sister Tina Dietche, who also was a longtime Santa Barbara resident.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church and the Alzheimer's Association Santa Barbara Chapter.

The viewing was held Oct. 10 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Home in Goleta. Funeral services were held Friday at Santa Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, followed by burial at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

A memorial service to honor the life of Virginia Fanos will be hosted Jan. 11, 2014, at the Santa Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.