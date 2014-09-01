Virginia ‘Ginny’ Cummins, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1946-2014

Posted on September 1, 2014 | 12:06 p.m.

Source: Tsoutsouvas Family

Virginia "Ginny" Louise Tsoutsouvas Cummins, age 68, passed away with heart failure on Aug. 18, 2014, at Robert Wood University Medical Center in New Brunswick, N.J.

Born June 26, 1946, in Santa Barbara, Calif., Ginny lived in Washington, California, Oregon, Missouri, Florida and New Jersey.

She loved music and sang in the Santa Barbara High School Acapella, played the cello and traveled in Up With People to Panama. Once moving to New Jersey, she loved going to Broadway shows. Les Misérables was her favorite.

Ginny worked as a medical office administrator and human resources professional in various offices for nearly 40 years. Her sense of humor, strong work ethic and standard for excellence won her many friends.

Survivors include her sisters, Mary Ellen Wright of Valley Springs, Calif., and Rebecca Jones of Sparks, Nev., and her brother, John Tsoutsouvas of Gardnerville, Nev. Her maltese, Sadie, was a constant companion.

No services are planned. Ginny did not want any fanfare, and we will honor her wishes. If you want to honor Ginny, make a donation to your local homeless shelter or orphanage, or bless someone in need in her name.