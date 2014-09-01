Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:00 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 1, 2014 | 12:06 p.m.

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Cummins, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1946-2014

Source: Tsoutsouvas Family

Virginia "Ginny" Louise Tsoutsouvas Cummins, age 68, passed away with heart failure on Aug. 18, 2014, at Robert Wood University Medical Center in New Brunswick, N.J.

Born June 26, 1946, in Santa Barbara, Calif., Ginny lived in Washington, California, Oregon, Missouri, Florida and New Jersey.

She loved music and sang in the Santa Barbara High School Acapella, played the cello and traveled in Up With People to Panama. Once moving to New Jersey, she loved going to Broadway shows. Les Misérables was her favorite.

Ginny worked as a medical office administrator and human resources professional in various offices for nearly 40 years. Her sense of humor, strong work ethic and standard for excellence won her many friends.

Survivors include her sisters, Mary Ellen Wright of Valley Springs, Calif., and Rebecca Jones of Sparks, Nev., and her brother, John Tsoutsouvas of Gardnerville, Nev. Her maltese, Sadie, was a constant companion.

No services are planned. Ginny did not want any fanfare, and we will honor her wishes. If you want to honor Ginny, make a donation to your local homeless shelter or orphanage, or bless someone in need in her name.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 