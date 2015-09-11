Virginia Nolan of Santa Barbara, 1922-2015

Posted on September 11, 2015 | 10:01 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett and Associates

Virginia Nolan of Santa Barbara passed away Aug. 31, 2015.

Born May 18, 1922, she was 93 years old.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.