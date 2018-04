Posted on November 15, 2017 | 10:12 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Virginia Rocha, 88, of Santa Barbara, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, surrounded by family members.

Virginia was born Dec. 7, 1928, in the city of Gila Bend, Ariz., and was a resident of our community since 1945.

Virginia is survived by her children Norma (Tommy) Madera, Josie Hess, Lola (Jorge) Rangel, Susie Gestner, and Steve (Elva) Madrigal; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian Madrigal and son, Julian Jr.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church followed immediately by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.