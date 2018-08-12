Virtual Realities Arcade Opens in Solvang

It used to be that heading south on Alisal Road meant you were about to take in a little R&R either by playing golf, relaxing at the ranch, or trying to find that off again on again waterfall, but now South Alisal Road has added a new way to experience all of those activities in one place — and if you want to kill zombies or fly in the sky with magical dragons, you can do that, too.

Space VR, a Central Coast virtual reality arcade has opened in Solvang Village Square, 320 Alisal Road. It is one of a handful of VR entertainment centers in the country, and offers customers the opportunity to experience reality in a new and thrilling way.

Virtual reality is a computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional environment that can be interacted with in a seemingly real physical way by using special equipment.

Until recently, this was the stuff of science fiction. However, from the late 1950s, virtual reality technology was evolving with projects like the Super Cockpit, a flight simulator that projected 3D maps and imagery into real time space, inspiring other inventions and leading to the development of the first VR headsets.

In 2010, an 18-year-old entrepreneur named Palmer Luckey developed the prototype of the headsets in use today. Virtual reality finally became mainstream in 2017 and is a burgeoning technology expected to have applications across a variety of industries.

Using the latest in HTC Vive technology, Space VR offers eight separate room-size immersive virtual reality booths that allow for full 360-degree participation in a variety of computer created environments.

Players wear headsets that transport them to any of hundreds of real or imaginary worlds. In those worlds you can be a wizard, perform surgery, create and walk through 3-D paintings, dance in an ’80s disco, play with magical pets, and explore oceans.

Space VR has a library of content offering some 600 games and experiences suitable for all ages, allowing players to choose an experience customized to their own taste.

Hayden Elliot, a 5th grader at Solvang Elementary School, has been a frequent visitor to the arcade and has mastered several games. He often volunteers at the arcade and helps other kids learn the technology.

“It is so much fun, and I really like competing against myself to see if I can beat my personal best,” he said. “It also gives me the chance to learn how to create my own games. I may end up being a computer engineer.”

“The valley is a great place to raise kids, but frankly there’s not a lot of things for them to do,” said one parent who took her teenage daughter and a friend to the arcade.

“I’m glad we found this place. We very seldom head down this way. At the moment, it feels like our little secret, but I’m sure everyone is going to find out soon enough,” the student said.

Children and adults can choose from 30 or 60 minutes of playtime, during which their reality becomes whatever they want it to be. Because experiences are single or multi-player, customers can play alone or with friends.

Many of the games allow players to enter an arena where they match their skills against players all over the world. A number of the games are sports or require active movement, improving hand-eye coordination, and providing an aerobic workout.

Virtual reality can provide educational benefits as well. There is specific educational content, but there are also VR experiences in which a player learns how to do a particular task.

This summer, Space VR will offer VR Explorers summer day camp, combining educational films and related VR experiences, with subjects and themes changing daily.

The arcade is open Tuesday through Sunday, and is available at additional times by special reservation. Space VR offers local memberships and specials at discounted prices. There is also a Kids Only Special, which offers three hours of supervised entertainment.

For more information, visit spacevrsolvang.com or call 805-325-9769.

