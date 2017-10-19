Virtual Reality a New Chapter in Library Resources

Libraries have often served readers as an escape from reality with stories in books. The Santa Barbara Public Library is taking that mission of exploration one step further with the introduction of virtual reality technology.

Santa Barbara Library is one of 100 public libraries in California selected to receive an Oculus Rift headset, an Oculus controller, and a computer pre-loaded with educational and informational virtual-reality applications.

The equipment is produced by Oculus VR, a division of Facebook Inc.

Individuals over age of 13 are invited to put on a headset and experience the VR equipment at one of the library’s upcoming Virtual Reality Open Houses: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25 and Dec. 6 in the tech lab at the Central Library.

Anyone using the virtual reality equipment will need to complete a use waiver before participating. Those younger than 18 will need to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver.



Library staff are on hand at the open houses to set up equipment, assist users during their Oculus sessions, and answer questions.



This equipment and programming are a part of a pilot program made possible from a partnership between Oculus; the California State Library; and Califa, a nonprofit consortium that represents 220 libraries in California.



Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Cassidy Charles for Santa Barbara Public Library.