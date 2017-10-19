Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:33 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Virtual Reality a New Chapter in Library Resources

Open houses let patrons see latest technology for themselves

Virtual reality open houses will be Oct. 25 and Dec. 6 at Santa Barbara’s Central Library.
Virtual reality open houses will be Oct. 25 and Dec. 6 at Santa Barbara’s Central Library. (Santa Barbara Public Library)
By Cassidy Charles for Santa Barbara Public Library | October 19, 2017 | 4:18 p.m.

Libraries have often served readers as an escape from reality with stories in books. The Santa Barbara Public Library is taking that mission of exploration one step further with the introduction of virtual reality technology.

Santa Barbara Library is one of 100 public libraries in California selected to receive an Oculus Rift headset, an Oculus controller, and a computer pre-loaded with educational and informational virtual-reality applications.

The equipment is produced by Oculus VR, a division of Facebook Inc.

Individuals over age of 13 are invited to put on a headset and experience the VR equipment at one of the library’s upcoming Virtual Reality Open Houses: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25 and Dec. 6 in the tech lab at the Central Library.

Anyone using the virtual reality equipment will need to complete a use waiver before participating. Those younger than 18 will need to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver.
 
Library staff are on hand at the open houses to set up equipment, assist users during their Oculus sessions, and answer questions.
 
This equipment and programming are a part of a pilot program made possible from a partnership between Oculus; the California State Library; and Califa, a nonprofit consortium that represents 220 libraries in California.
 
Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Cassidy Charles for Santa Barbara Public Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 