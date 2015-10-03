Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Well-Being

Virtual Reality Specialist Skip Rizzo to Keynote Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Event

Psychologist Albert “Skip” Rizzo, Ph.D., associate director for medical virtual reality at USC.
Psychologist Albert “Skip” Rizzo, Ph.D., associate director for medical virtual reality at USC. (USC photo)
By Laura Kath for Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation | October 3, 2015 | 9:13 a.m.

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation presents "Empowerment through Medical Rehabilitation: Virtual Reality with Skip Rizzo, Ph.D.," located at the Fess Parker in Santa Barbara Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015.

A free assistive technology fair from 2–5 p.m. precedes Rizzo's keynote speech, which begins at 5 p.m. and dinner accompanied by a panel discussion from 7–9 p.m.

Following the keynote a panel of experts will join Rizzo for a panel discussion while dinner is served to the audience. 

Kimberly Alfano, Ph.D., ABPP (CN, RP), neuropsychologist at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital; Jim Blascovich, Ph.D., professor of psychology and brain science at UCSB and director and co-founder of the Research Center for Virtual Environments; Chris Merkle, VR participant, readjustment counseling technician and former marine combat veteran; and Charles Whitehead, VR participant, lab technician, Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center & musician are slated to share their ideas and experiences.

 

Admission to the assistive technology fair is free. 

Tickets for the keynote speech are $25 per person or $15 per student. 

Tickets for presentation, dinner and expert panel discussion are $250 per person and must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2015.

Purchase tickets online at www.cottagehealth.org/virtualreality or call 805.569.8999 x82143.

Psychologist Albert “Skip” Rizzo, Ph.D., associate director for medical virtual reality at University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies, designs virtual reality systems for clinical assessment and rehabilitation, including post-stroke and traumatic brain injury, prosthetic use training, autistic spectrum disorder and the instruction of emotional coping skills for military combat.

Systems developed by Dr. Rizzo are currently in use at more than 50 VA facilities around the United States, treating returning troops who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, as well as helping those facing deployment to prepare emotionally and psychologically for the conflict.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

 

