Visible Comet in the Sky

The comet is also part of the museum’s " Exploring the Fall Sky " planetarium movie, which shows at 3 p.m. every Friday.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, people can view the comet through a telescope at the museum’s monthly star party. The party starts at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children; museum members are free. For more information call (805) 682-4711, ext. 405, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.sbnature.org.

Without any visual aid, “Comet 17/9 Holmes” is only about as bright as the stars in the Big Dipper. But peer through a pair of binoculars beyond the hillsides of the Goleta night sky and it will appear fuzzy. Gaze at it through a telescope and it looks downright amazing, said Easter Moorman of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History .

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >