Visible Comet in the Sky

There’s a comet in the northeast sky, and it’s visible to the naked eye.
Without any visual aid, “Comet 17/9 Holmes” is only about as bright as the stars in the Big Dipper. But peer through a pair of binoculars beyond the hillsides of the Goleta night sky and it will appear fuzzy. Gaze at it through a telescope and it looks downright amazing, said Easter Moorman of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History .
On Saturday, Nov. 10, people can view the comet through a telescope at the museum’s monthly star party. The party starts at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children; museum members are free. For more information call (805) 682-4711, ext. 405, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.sbnature.org.
The comet is also part of the museum’s "Exploring the Fall Sky " planetarium movie, which shows at 3 p.m. every Friday.