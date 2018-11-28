Pixel Tracker

At Veterans Day Clinic, Health Providers Focused on Eye Care for Those Who Served

By Olivia Jones for SEE International | November 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Sansum Clinic Eye Center gave vision screening tests to 56 patients.
Santa Barbara Vision Care (SBVC), a local health program that serves as part of nonprofit SEE International’s domestic programs, hosted its annual Veterans Day Vision Clinic with Sansum Clinic on Nov. 9.

The event provided vision screenings to 56 in-need patients at the new Sansum Clinic Eye Center.

Of those patients screened at the clinic, 43 received vouchers for free glasses from Goleta Valley Optical, and 16 people with more serious vision conditions were referred for follow-up care with SEE’s SBVC healthcare providers.

At the Veterans Day Vision Clinic, six Sansum Clinic doctors performed eye exams. Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) participated in the event and provided information about low-cost health services and proper dental care to attendees.

Blue Planet Eyewear, a longtime SEE partner, also donated more than 100 pairs of sunglasses to the clinic’s attendees.

The annual community clinic has served hundreds of patients since it began as a partnership between SEE and Sansum Clinic to serve patients in-need and raise awareness of the importance of vision care in the local community.

For more information on the event, visit www.seeintl.org/sbvcp/.

SEE International is a global organization dedicated to ending avoidable blindness. SEE’s medical volunteers work in more than 40 countries annually, providing critical vision care to underserved populations, free of charge to the patient.

Since 1974, SEE has examined some 4 million patients, and performed more than 500,000 sight-restoring surgeries. Visit www.seeintl.org.

Santa Barbara Vision Care provides underinsured individuals in Santa Barbara County, and its surrounding areas, with free comprehensive eye exams, glasses, medicine, and essential eye surgeries for eye conditions such as cataracts and pterygium. Visit www.seeintl.org/sbvcp/.

Sansum Clinic, founded in 1921, is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. Sansum Clinic serves 130,000 patients annually (800,000 visits) at 22 patient-care facilities in south Santa Barbara County. For more, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Olivia Jones for SEE International.

 

