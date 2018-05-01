Visions of Hope Invites Community to Worship and Celebration Service

We would like to extend an invitation to the community to attend Visions of Hope's fifth annual Worship and Celebration Service.

This faith-based, cultural awareness event is free to the public and is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at the Marjorie Luke Theater, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

We seek ethnic diversity in a unified worship. The program features local gospel artists and a powerful message by the Rev. Jacob D.R. Johnson of Growing Valley Baptist Church in Lancaster.

The 2015 national theme is "A Century of Black History, Life, and Culture." Throughout Santa Barbara County, there are a number of African-Americans who play a vital role in the enrichment of our lives.

During this event we will pay tribute to the following people for their achievements, contributions and inspiration to the community: Noah Burke, Caydan Cain, Christopher Cain, L.V. and Louise Canley, Sean Louis Clark, Johnson Gilbert, Clevonese Johnson and Melvin Richey.

We are pleased to continue our five-year relationship with the Marjorie Luke Theater, where every seat is a great seat and every seat should be a full seat for this event.

For additional information, please contact Phil at [email protected] or 805.319.1762.

— Phillip Pipersburg is the founder of Visions of Hope.