‘Visions of the Gaviota Coast’ Art Show, Fundraiser Set for May 13-14

The Gaviota Coast Conservancy and the Naples Coalition, along with SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment) and fine-art photographer Reeve Woolpert, will hold the fourth annual fundraiser, Visions Of The Gaviota Coast Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, 2016, at Bacara Resort & Spa.

This two-day exhibit of more than 100 works of art and photography, all done on the Gaviota Coast, will assist both Naples Coalition and GCC to raise funds and awareness in their ongoing efforts to preserve and maintain the beautiful rural character of this rare, open coastline, which stretches for 72 miles and is home to 1400 species.

Woolpert and SCAPE artists will donate 40 percent of the sale price of their art to the two environmental nonprofits. This is the only show SCAPE has during the year.

GCC board member Phil McKenna stated, “The Gaviota Coast is an extraordinary meeting place of water and land beyond compare on our planet. It is a place that is in constant motion, yet is known for its tranquility; a beach so ephemeral, it changes twice a day; a place so dynamic it transforms from summer sand to hard cobble in winter.”

Woolpert added, “My photography is about earnestly discovering the essences and poetry of nearby, familiar subjects returned to time and time again. In the case of threatened Gaviota, the spirit of the place, tripping out on her nature and having as egoless a creative response as I can, is about moving it. My photography is also about activism and embracing home ground.”

The cliché “a picture is worth a thousand words” is vividly brought into play here.

SCAPE board president Dorene White said, “We invite the public to view this beautiful art show and sale featuring works inspired by the Gaviota landscape, which brings forth our utmost talents to convey our deep appreciation of this land. In the past three years we have raised more than $21,000 for the Gaviota Coastal Conservancy and the Naples Coalition. We are proud of our partnership to protect this unspoiled coast.”

The event’s sponsor, Bacara Resort & Spa underwrites 100 percent of the costs associated with hosting the event at the five-star resort property.

“We consider it an honor to call the Gaviota Coast our home,” said Shashi Poudyal, general manager of Bacara Resort & Spa. “Bacara will continue to partner with the Gaviota Coast Conservancy to be a great steward of this land.”

With the event opening Friday, May 13, at 1 p.m., patrons can view and buy art or bid on silent auction items. A meet the artist’s reception will take place from 5-8 p.m.

Free parking and valet parking will both be available. The Bacara will provide light appetizers from executive chef Vincent Lesage for the reception only.

Standing Sun Wines — which focuses on simple, unmanipulated wines fermented individually and aged in neutral French oak barrels for 11 months — is a first-time sponsor of the event. It will provide wine for the reception and donations for their reds and whites will be enthusiastically encouraged.

GCC and Naples Coalition will also have a silent auction with lots of experiential things to bid on, along with gift baskets and other goodies, which will open from 1 p.m. on.

The big raffle prize this year will be a one-night stay at Bacara Resort & Spa along with a spa treatment. Raffle participants need not be present to win, so look for the people with the raffle tickets and get in on this great opportunity.

Saturday show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music for the reception on one of the most beautiful properties on the Gaviota Coast make this more than an art show, so plan to bring a friend or two and enjoy the atmosphere, the art and music.

Juror for this show is well-known, respected and award-winning artist Karl Dempwolf. His work, in a style referred to as “California Expressionism,” is owned by some of the top corporations in the United States, including McGraw Hill Publishers in Cleveland and New York, The National Parks Foundation and numerous private collections.

Dempwolf is a signature member of The California Art Club, an artist member of Oil Painters of America and a member of The Conservancy Painters. To discover more about the artist, visit his website.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing Gaviota Coast Conservancy, Naples Coalition and SCAPE.