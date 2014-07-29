Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Visit Santa Barbara CEO Joins Governor’s Trade/Investment Mission to Mexico

By Jaime Shaw for Visit Santa Barbara | July 29, 2014 | 9:15 a.m.

Visit California and Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, will join Gov. Jerry Brown on his Trade and Investment Mission to Mexico taking place this Monday through Wednesday.

Participating tourism industry leaders will join a delegation that includes California policymakers and statewide leaders in business, policy and economic development.

During the Mission, Visit California will partner with AeroMexico to launch a multi-platform consumer marketing campaign and travel trade initiative that invites Mexican travelers to book their dream vacation to California. The new campaign builds on Visit California’s recent $1 million advertising campaign, which will be presented to media and delegation members during the Trade Mission.

“Mexico is California’s biggest international tourism market which benefits our State’s bottom-line,” Visit California President/CEO Caroline Beteta said. “The governor’s Trade Mission will help us further expand the direct link between visitors from Mexico and California’s growing tourism economy.”

Visit California invests $1.6 million annually in the Mexico market — an investment that’s paying off as visitors from Mexico spent $2.9 billion in 2013 alone while traveling in the State. Visit California’s Mexico marketing strategically targets travelers arriving by air who spend nearly three times the amount of travelers arriving by ground transportation.

“The Santa Barbara South Coast has always valued and respected Mexico’s significant contribution to the travel and tourism industry,” Janega-Dykes said. “We view this visit as a way to both further strengthen that alliance as well as provide incentives for Mexican companies and individuals to consider doing future business in California, contributing to immediate economic return and long-term revenue opportunities.”

California’s travel and tourism industry is an important economic engine that generates billions of dollars in local and state tax revenue and supports nearly 1 million jobs. In 2013, visitors from across the country and around the world collectively injected $109.6 billion into the California economy.

— Jaime Shaw is the communications manager for Visit Santa Barbara.

 

