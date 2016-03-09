Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Visit Santa Barbara Earns Poppy Award for Brighten Your Day Social Media Campaign

Visit California President and CEO, left, presented a 2016 Poppy Award to Visit Santa Barbara staffmembers Noelle Buben, Kathy Janega-Dykes and JessyLynn Perkins with Visit California’s Vice Chair of Operations Jot Condie. Click to view larger
Visit California President and CEO, left, presented a 2016 Poppy Award to Visit Santa Barbara staffmembers Noelle Buben, Kathy Janega-Dykes and JessyLynn Perkins with Visit California’s Vice Chair of Operations Jot Condie. (Visit Santa Barbara photo)
By Kathy Schultz for Visit Santa Barbara | March 9, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

Visit Santa Barbara recently received Visit California’s Poppy Award for Best Social Media Campaign in recognition of its Brighten Your Day initiative. The awards were bestowed Feb. 23 at Visit California’s 2016 Poppy Awards & Industry Recognition Gala in Oakland, which honored excellence in tourism marketing across the state. 

“We are delighted that Visit California’s industry awards recognized Visit Santa Barbara’s Brighten Your Day campaign,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, Visit Santa Barbara’s president/CEO. “In partnership with Sparkloft Media and MMGY Global, our marketing team created and carried out a campaign that surprised and inspired prospective visitors.”

Visit California, the marketing organization for travel to the state, presents Poppy Awards biennially in a contest that honors the best and brightest of California tourism promotion. Winners were selected by a panel of industry marketing experts in seven categories ranging from best overall marketing program to best digital campaign.

Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara region, was also a finalist in the category of Best Overall Marketing Program under $500,000.

The Poppy Award comes on the heels of several other honors that Visit Santa Barbara has received for the Brighten Your Day marketing campaign, including Adrian Gold Awards for Complete Advertising Campaign and for Best Social Media Campaign from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (conferred earlier this month), as well as prestigious Destinations Council Destiny Awards for best Branding & Integrated Marketing Campaign and best Social Media Campaign from the U.S. Travel Association (awarded in August 2015).

Conceived by ad agency MMGY Global for Visit Santa Barbara, the Brighten Your Day campaign was created to drive visitation from residents of cold-weather states in the off-season months of November through March.

Sparkloft Media managed the social media component of the Brighten Your Day campaign. As a result of the social media campaign, Santa Barbara saw website visit increases ranging from more than 50 percent in Portland, Ore., to over 20 percent in Denver. 

Overall, the campaign reached 7.14 million users, with more than 1,200 competition entries, and total campaign engagement came in at 36,222 — the most engagement Visit Santa Barbara’s social media channels have seen to date from a campaign.

Kathy Schultz represents Visit Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 