Visit Santa Barbara Earns Poppy Award for Brighten Your Day Social Media Campaign

Visit Santa Barbara recently received Visit California’s Poppy Award for Best Social Media Campaign in recognition of its Brighten Your Day initiative. The awards were bestowed Feb. 23 at Visit California’s 2016 Poppy Awards & Industry Recognition Gala in Oakland, which honored excellence in tourism marketing across the state.

“We are delighted that Visit California’s industry awards recognized Visit Santa Barbara’s Brighten Your Day campaign,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, Visit Santa Barbara’s president/CEO. “In partnership with Sparkloft Media and MMGY Global, our marketing team created and carried out a campaign that surprised and inspired prospective visitors.”

Visit California, the marketing organization for travel to the state, presents Poppy Awards biennially in a contest that honors the best and brightest of California tourism promotion. Winners were selected by a panel of industry marketing experts in seven categories ranging from best overall marketing program to best digital campaign.

Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara region, was also a finalist in the category of Best Overall Marketing Program under $500,000.

The Poppy Award comes on the heels of several other honors that Visit Santa Barbara has received for the Brighten Your Day marketing campaign, including Adrian Gold Awards for Complete Advertising Campaign and for Best Social Media Campaign from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (conferred earlier this month), as well as prestigious Destinations Council Destiny Awards for best Branding & Integrated Marketing Campaign and best Social Media Campaign from the U.S. Travel Association (awarded in August 2015).

Conceived by ad agency MMGY Global for Visit Santa Barbara, the Brighten Your Day campaign was created to drive visitation from residents of cold-weather states in the off-season months of November through March.

Sparkloft Media managed the social media component of the Brighten Your Day campaign. As a result of the social media campaign, Santa Barbara saw website visit increases ranging from more than 50 percent in Portland, Ore., to over 20 percent in Denver.

Overall, the campaign reached 7.14 million users, with more than 1,200 competition entries, and total campaign engagement came in at 36,222 — the most engagement Visit Santa Barbara’s social media channels have seen to date from a campaign.

— Kathy Schultz represents Visit Santa Barbara.