Expert Paints Rosy Picture at Visit Santa Barbara’s 2015 Travel Outlook Presentation

The millennial generation — those born between the early 1980s and 2000 — is expected to be a determining factor in the future of the industry

Tourism is on the up and up in Santa Barbara County, and one expert predicts a growing number of millennials will determine the future of the industry locally and nationwide.

Consumer confidence will continue its upward march in 2015, and Americans born between the early 1980s and 2000 — the so-called millennial generation — were considered more optimistic and more likely to travel than other age groups, including baby boomers, according to Peter Yesawich, vice chairman of MMGY Global.

The travel and hospitality marketing executive gave the inspiring speech Monday during Visit Santa Barbara’s 2015 Travel Outlook presentation.

Travelers have a more positive outlook than they’ve had the past seven years, Yesawich told a legion of hospitality industry employees and South Coast elected officials gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

“That’s great news for Santa Barbara,” he said. “It’s a wonderful position to be in, because it has a longer view. And guess what? They don’t necessarily like our brand.”

This new, empowered version of the American traveler wants a customized individual experience, more opportunities to use social media, and more leisure travel as opposed to business, he said.

Traveling via cruise ships was still as popular as ever, and Visit Santa Barbara President/CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes said a high percentage of those visitors plan to return.

Visit Santa Barbara has seen technology drastically change, recently undertaking its own “Brighten Your Day” campaign, which involved the tourism organization heading to Seattle to distribute free giveaways aimed at generating visitors.

The organization plans to begin a social-media study to delve deeper into lodging industry impacts caused by companies such as air bnb, Uber and Lyft.

“They are part of the evolution of the travel industry,” Janega-Dykes said, not necessarily disruptions.

People want to get a good deal — the “new frugal” — and nearly half of all travelers buy online from sites such as Travelocity, Yesawich said.

In more good news, he said American travelers voted California as No. 1 dream destination, finally eking out a win over Florida.

Thirty percent of active leisure travelers were interested in Santa Barbara specifically, with millennials making up 44 percent of that total.

Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Executive Director Maggie Campbell, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Miller and Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce President Ken Oplinger exuded some of that confidence in a panel discussion, which concluded with a bright 2015 lodging outlook courtesy of Bruce Baltin, senior vice president of PKF Consulting.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.