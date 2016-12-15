Visit Santa Ynez Valley Elects Johansen Board President

Visit the Santa Ynez Valley (VisitSYV) has announced Linda Johansen has been elected its board president. Johansen has years of philanthropic experience and tourism expertise,

Born and raised in Solvang, she is part owner of King Frederik Inn and Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn, and serves as the director of sales and marketing for each property. Johansen serves her community further through organizing independent group travel, fundraising for local charitable organizations since 2008.



“As a charter member of this organization, I am very honored and proud to serve as president," Johansen said of VisitSYV. "I continue my family's legacy in serving our community with passion and love.”

Shelby Sim, VisitSYV executive director said, “I am very excited to have Linda, a generational native to the SYV and untiring advocate for sharing our special place with the world, as our new president.”

Johansen has sat on more than 20 boards serving the community and has represented Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley at conventions throughout the U.S. for some 25 years. She is joined on the board by Barry Prescott, vice president; Bion Rice, treasurer; Bob Oswaks, secretary; and Cammy Pinoli, Jim Rice, Randolph Pace and James Colvin.



VisitSYV is a nonprofit destination marketing organization and promotes the Santa Ynez Valley region. For more information, go to VisitSYV.com.

— Laura Kath for Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.