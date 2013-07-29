Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:30 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Renews Sponsorship of Easy Lift Van

By Melinda Johansson for Easy Lift Transportation | July 29, 2013 | 9:15 a.m.

Easy Lift Transportation is pleased to announce the renewal of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s vehicle sponsorship with the unveiling of a new ad on van 23.

“We are pleased to be able to support the valuable service Easy Lift provides to those in the community in need of specialized transportation through the Adopt-a-Van program,” said Lynda Tanner, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. “We are proud to work with Easy Lift in supporting and enhancing independence and mobility for our community members.”

“When I learned that Visiting Nurse renewed their support of Easy Lift, I was thrilled,” said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift executive director. “They know firsthand the physical and emotional challenges of our passengers, and we are honored to partner with them in the delivery of life saving services in Santa Barbara.”

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, call 805.965.5555 or click here.

Established more than 30 years ago with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence whose mission is fulfill the community’s need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services. Easy Lift has 30 vehicles in its fleet and is operated by a professional team that keeps up with the expanding needs of elderly, disabled and disadvantaged passengers. Last year, Easy Lift scheduled more than 74,490 rides for 1,873 passengers through their Dial-a-Ride program.

In addition to Dial-a-Ride, Easy Lift’s popular and expanding Children’s Accessible Transportation program provides complimentary transportation to youth and teen programs that are financially unable to provide their own transportation. Last year, CAT provided more than 8,000 rides to the less advantaged children of our community via 20 nonprofit organizations such as Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and the Storyteller Children’s Center.

In a similar fashion, the Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation program collaborates with senior-serving agencies to provide grouped rides so more than 1,500 seniors can access life-enrichment programs and services.

For more information on the Adopt-a-Van program and additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Melinda Johansson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.8963.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.

