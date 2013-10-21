Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Shines a Light on Chaplains, Spiritual Care at End of Life

Addressing spiritual needs can be as important as medical needs, especially in the final stages of life. Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is proud to recognize its chaplains on staff, as well as volunteer spiritual caregivers, who take great care in providing crucial support to patients and family members during a health crisis or the final stages of life.

National Pastoral Care Appreciation Week is a time when VNHC raises awareness for and honors these individuals in the community, and shines a light on the important role spiritual care plays in the hospice work they do.

A chaplain is a vital member of the hospice team, along with the nurse, health aide, and social worker. This team approach provides a comprehensive experience for patients and their families, and the chaplains tackle perhaps the most profoundly complex issues of all – the patient’s spiritual needs. There are specific responsibilities assigned to chaplains during hospice. They offer compassion for a patient’s pain and suffering, assist the patient in seeking inner peace, advocate for the patient, help link to religious and spiritual resources in the community, and support hospice volunteers.

“We are called to listen to the needs of others,” said Sam Geli, a hospice chaplain with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. “The experience of facing death naturally evokes powerful emotions and questions, often involving faith, anger, hopes and fears. Whatever the need, the chaplain stands ready to respect, listen, appreciate, and simply be there. Being present for the patient is vital; sometimes simply holding a hand in silence with loving intention is what is required — a presence of support.”

VNHC is the only organization in Santa Barbara County to offer a Chaplaincy Apprentice Program, a 26-week spiritual care-giving program that educates those interested in becoming chaplains. In this training session, one of the program attendees is a volunteer chaplain who provides service for Santa Barbara Police and Fire Departments. The program is interfaith and works closely with closely with Professional Instruction for Ministry (PIM).

In an effort to raise awareness of the importance of spiritual care during end of life, VNHC is hosting two events that are free and open to the community to attend:



» Pastoral Care Week Educational Event occurred last Wednesday at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. The event honored four leaders in the community who provide Interfaith Pastoral Care: Dr. Carl Williams, retired family practice physician; Gloria Huerta, TV producer for Asi Esta Escrito (It is Written) and advocate for women against domestic violence; Don Waters, retired RN at Cottage, veteran and volunteer chaplain for VNHC; and Reginaldo Salcedo, Catholic priest and advocate for migrant worker rights.

These individuals are vital and valuable in that they are unpaid spiritual care providers and role models who donate their time, energy and heart in a variety of settings in Santa Barbara.



» Chaplaincy Apprentice Graduation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 425 Arroyo Road in Santa Barbara. VNHC will recognize 15 graduates from eight diverse faith communities who will receive their chaplaincy apprentice certificates for having completed the 26-week training program to become volunteer chaplains. Maureen McFadden will speak, and a reception for graduates and their families will follow.

For more information about these spiritual care events or the Chaplaincy Apprentice Program at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, please contact Geli at 805.690.6239 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.