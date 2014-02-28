Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Names Co-Chairs of Mother’s Day Luncheon

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce that Jodi Fishman-Osti and Pamela Dillman Haskell are co-chairing its annual Mother's Day Luncheon for a second year in a row.

This year's luncheon will be held on May 9 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club.

Each year at this unique Mother’s Day event, the nonprofit organization honors two mothers — one living and one in memory — and celebrates their lives and acknowledges their contributions to the community. This year, VNHC will pay tribute to Jill Levinson and will remember Barbara Ward Rollerson. A new highlight added to this year’s event will be a fashion show, showcasing the latest trends from local boutiques.

Fishman-Osti spent 23 years in the premium gift and ad specialty industry as part owner and president of a family business. Prior to that, she was director of sales for Player’s Club International and had prior experience in retail and fashion merchandising. She currently has her own sales and marketing company, The Fishman-Osti Company.

In addition to her philanthropic work for VNHC, she serves on the Advisory board of the Dream Foundation. She was a prior board member at the Montecito Family YMCA and Turn the Page Uganda, and worked with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Dillman Haskell's background is in the entertainment industry, where she worked extensively in film, stage and television as an actor, director, narrator and teacher of acting. Her primary work currently is being a busy mom of five; though she is also active with world of performance narration.

In the past decade, Dillman Haskell has served on boards and committees of numerous local nonprofits, including the Montecito Union School PTA (two-term president), the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Friendship Center, the Community Kitchen, Speaking of Stories, Revels, Arts Mentorship Program, Lobero Theater Associates, in addition to VNHC.

In addition to the co-chairs, VNHC has assembled a remarkable committee to lead this year’s event. Committee members include Gwat Bhattacharjie, Sandy Bongard, Theresa Borgatello-Carlson, Janice Caesar, Jennifer Caesar, Verna Carter, Cynthia De Leon, Keiko Dunham, Sasa Feldman, Nicole Green, Teri Green, Jane Habermann, Victoria Hines, Toni Holdren, Nancy Kimsey, Barbara Kummer, Chris Levine, Janet Lew, Krista Morley-Vega, Judy Murphy, Robyn O’Hearn, Robbin Rimmer-Behrens, Bobbi Rosenblatt, Marie-Ann Strait and Nana Talevi.

For more information on the event, including sponsor opportunities, click here or call the VNHC Foundation at 805.690.6290.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.