Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to Pay Tribute at Mother’s Day Luncheon

In honor of Mother's Day and to pay tribute to the important mothers and women in our lives, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its 13th annual Mother's Day Luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, May 9 in the La Pacifica Ballroom of the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Each year at this unique spring event, the nonprofit organization honors two mothers — one living and one in memory — and celebrates their lives and acknowledges their contributions to the community. This year, VNHC will pay tribute to Jill Levinson and Barbara Ward Rollerson.

VNHC board member Neil Levinson, together with his family, will honor wife Jill, a local philanthropist. She has dedicated herself to many local organizations and causes, including the Santa Barbara Children's Museum, Crane Country Day School and Lotusland, among others. VNHC is honored to recognize a mother who has selflessly devoted herself to the Santa Barbara community, and her family, for so many years.

The tribute in memory will be bestowed upon Rollerson, who passed away in 1977. She was the mother of Thomas Rollerson, founder and president of Dream Foundation.

"It's a privilege to be amongst a community of kindred hearts who understand the value in compassionate end of life care," Rollerson said. "My mom inspired me to fulfill dreams big and small, and I'm truly honored that this beloved organization has recognized her generous contribution to our Santa Barbara community."

This year's event co-chairs are Jodi Fishman-Osti and Pamela Dillman Haskell, returning to the helm for a second year in a row. The dapper Andrew Firestone will emcee the luncheon festivities and program. A stylish new highlight added to this year's event will be a fashion show, showcasing the latest in spring trends from local boutiques, including Allora by Laura, Bonita, Giuliana Haute Couture, Indian Summers, Lana Marma, Lola Boutique and Lola. The beautiful and talented Shirin Rajaee of KEYT will be the fashion show emcee. Click here for more details on the fashion show.

Guests will enjoy a lovely lunch and have the chance to bid on a number of incredible auction items. The exciting live auction item from Robertson International Travel features a luxury cruise aboard the Queen Mary 2 in a top-of-the-line suite with veranda, in a transatlantic passage from New York to London. The journey for two begins and ends with two-night stays in deluxe accommodations at the Four Seasons, embarking in New York City and finishing in London.

Silent auction packages include items such as a Cabo San Lucas getaway to the luxurious The One & Only Palmilla resort; VIP tickets to Ellen, American Idol and Magic Castle with a two-night stay at the Lowes Santa Monica, and much more. To see all of the details on the auction items, please click here.

Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of the VNHC Mother's Day event is that it is completely underwritten through the Peter Murphy Men's Night, an evening where men — husbands, fathers, sons and friends of the luncheon attendees — gather for an evening of socializing and fundraising to help cover the costs of the luncheon. This year's Men's Night was hosted by Neil Levinson and Tom Dain. The event is named in honor of the late Peter Murphy, a longtime supporter of VNHC, who began the tradition of Men's Night 12 years ago. Peter's wife, Judy Murphy, is the honorary chair of this very special event.

In keeping with the celebration of honoring our mothers on Mother's Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care invites the community to visit the Appreciation Garden in honor of Mother's Day on its website. Beginning April 25 and continuing throughout the entire month of May, the public will have the opportunity to recognize mothers, grandmothers, sisters and all the wonderful women in their lives through this online Appreciation Garden. For a donation of any amount, VNHC will include the name of the honored women in their online garden, and also recognize these women with weekly updates on the VNHC Facebook page. To recognize an important woman, please click here.

VNHC would like to recognize the many sponsors that have so generously supported the 13th annual Mother's Day Luncheon. As of last Wednesday, these sponsors include American Riviera Bank, Margo and Jeff Barbakow, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, Ginny and Tim Bliss, Louise and David Borgatello, Brown & Brown Insurance Services, Carl's Jr. (Andy and Dee Puzder), CenCal Health, Cottage Health System, DASH (Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home), Roberta and Stan Fishman, Gail and Roger Haupt, HUB International Insurance Services Inc., Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz, Impulse Advanced Communications, Karl Storz Imaging, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors, LEGACY (Nancy Kimsey), Barbara and Bob Kummer, MarBorg Industries, Mission Wealth Management, Montecito Bank & Trust, Alan Porter, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, Thomas Rollerson and Michael Erickson, Bobbie and Ed Rosenblatt, Sansum Clinic, the Santa Barbara Foundation, Maryan and Dick Schall, the James D. Scheinfeld Family Foundation, Schipper Construction Co., Christopher Toomey, Union Bank, Marlene and Bob Veloz, Venoco Inc., the Volentine Family Foundation, the William E. Weiss Foundation (Merryl and Monte Brown) and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

For information regarding this event, please contact Elizabeth Adams at 805.690.6261 or [email protected], or click here. At this time, the luncheon is sold out.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.