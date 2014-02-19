Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Presents ‘PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care’

Health-care delivery and access are in the midst of a turbulent transformation. With all that is changing on a state and national level, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care recognizes the need to educate and inform local communities on the state of health care in Santa Barbara County, and explore how these changes affect patients, constituents and the public community at large.

On Tuesday, March 18 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, VNHC presents the inaugural PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care, an event designed to bring key leaders from various sectors of the Santa Barbara health-care community together to present their perspectives on issues affecting health care in Santa Barbara County.

“Health care is a major industry employer in Santa Barbara County, employing 7 percent of the county’s workforce,” said Lynda Tanner, CEO of VNHC. “The goal of The PHorum, designed as an annual health-care industry forecast, is to present relevant, timely information and developments regarding health-care delivery and related critical issues important to the people of Santa Barbara County.”

Esteemed panelists for this special inaugural event on March 18 include Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health; Edward Bentley, M.D., physician, Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Medical Group; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical director at Sansum Clinic; Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System; and Tanner, RN, MSN, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC, will be the panel moderator.

The panelists will share their various perspectives on change within the industry, discuss challenges and opportunities, and explore striations within the community’s health-care needs.

“At VNHC, we recognize the important role community education plays in the health and well being of individuals and families,” Tanner said. “The PHorum is an important opportunity for us to provide this kind of education as a community benefit, and to further establish ourselves as a key resource for answers the community seeks pertaining to their health care."

The program will include a wine and cheese reception, a panel discussion with Q&A, as well as the VNHC Community Partners in Excellence Awards. This year’s honorees are Maravilla and the Hospitalists Program at Sansum Clinic.

This special event is open to the public and will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required and seating is limited. RSVP by March 11 by clicking here or calling 805.690.6261.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the area’s leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations. For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.