Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:49 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Presents ‘PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care’

By Jennifer Zacharias for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | February 19, 2014 | 5:49 p.m.

Health-care delivery and access are in the midst of a turbulent transformation. With all that is changing on a state and national level, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care recognizes the need to educate and inform local communities on the state of health care in Santa Barbara County, and explore how these changes affect patients, constituents and the public community at large.

On Tuesday, March 18 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, VNHC presents the inaugural PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care, an event designed to bring key leaders from various sectors of the Santa Barbara health-care community together to present their perspectives on issues affecting health care in Santa Barbara County.

“Health care is a major industry employer in Santa Barbara County, employing 7 percent of the county’s workforce,” said Lynda Tanner, CEO of VNHC. “The goal of The PHorum, designed as an annual health-care industry forecast, is to present relevant, timely information and developments regarding health-care delivery and related critical issues important to the people of Santa Barbara County.”

Esteemed panelists for this special inaugural event on March 18 include Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health; Edward Bentley, M.D., physician, Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Medical Group; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical director at Sansum Clinic; Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System; and Tanner, RN, MSN, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC, will be the panel moderator.

The panelists will share their various perspectives on change within the industry, discuss challenges and opportunities, and explore striations within the community’s health-care needs.

“At VNHC, we recognize the important role community education plays in the health and well being of individuals and families,” Tanner said. “The PHorum is an important opportunity for us to provide this kind of education as a community benefit, and to further establish ourselves as a key resource for answers the community seeks pertaining to their health care."

The program will include a wine and cheese reception, a panel discussion with Q&A, as well as the VNHC Community Partners in Excellence Awards. This year’s honorees are Maravilla and the Hospitalists Program at Sansum Clinic.

This special event is open to the public and will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required and seating is limited. RSVP by March 11 by clicking here or calling 805.690.6261.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the area’s leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations. For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 