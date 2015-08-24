Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care Receives Four-Star Performance Rating

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have awarded Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care a four-star rating for top performance.
The ranking is part of the new CMS Quality of Patient Care Star Ratings within its Home Health Compare database, a service on the Medicare.gov website that helps consumers make informed choices about where to seek care.
Nationally, 9,359 home health agencies met the criteria to receive a rating, of which 26.3 percent received four or more stars.
VNHC, which has served the comprehensive home health and hospice services on the Central Coast since 1908, is among 42 other Visiting Nurse Associations of America member organizations who received top performance ratings.
— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.