Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care Seeks Administrative Volunteers

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) is seeking volunteers interested in providing administrative support.

Volunteers serve as an integral role to the VNHC team as their contributions are critical to fulfilling its mission.

Volunteer opportunities range from reception service, marketing, loan closet, assisting in special events and other related tasks.

Volunteer schedules with the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Auxiliary Team would fluctuate based on the staffs’ needs and volunteers’ availability.

Training time for administrative tasks is minimal. Visit www.vnhcsb.org/volunteering/volunteer-opportunities/ to learn more and to download an application.

For more information about joining the volunteer auxiliary team, please contact Marsha Goldman at 805.690.6242 or [email protected].

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.