Yacht Club, VNHC Host Reception to Honor Sponsors on Board for Upcoming Charity Regatta

A cocktail reception at the Santa Barbra Yacht Club on Tuesday night gathered more than 150 supporters to recognize this year’s sponsors of the upcoming annual “Yachts of Love” Charity Regatta benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

“It’s an honor to be celebrating the 10th anniversary year of the Charity Regatta and to tell you how proud we are to be affiliated with such an outstanding organization as the Santa Barbara Yacht Club,” VNHC President/CEO Lynda Tanner said. “Thank you Robyn (Parker) for chairing the regatta this year. We are so appreciative of your efforts and that of the entire committee. And thank you to Commodore Larry Leveille for your support and that of the Yacht Club board.”

Founded in 1872, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club opened its scenic clubhouse to friends, family members and fellow Santa Barbarians who gazed at the shimmering sea under a setting sun and mingled on the outdoor balcony overlooking the harbor, Stearns Wharf and the Pacific Ocean.

The regatta pre-event reception also included guest speaker, SBYC member Carol Kallman, who gave a special tribute to her late father, Robert Kallman, who passed away in February 2013.

“My dad was a tireless volunteer — he was involved with over 30 nonprofits, serving as president for at least 10 of them,” Kallman said. “He had a successful military career, wrote three books, served his community as a school board member and a county supervisor, and he served under three U.S. presidents.”

Kallman went on to share with the crowd words of gratitude for the support and services that VNHC provides to the community.

“We all know how difficult it is to see someone you love slowly lose the ability to eat, to walk, to communicate and to just survive from one day to the next," Kallman said. "Your organization not only provides support for the caregiver but allows the patient the opportunity to keep their self esteem.”

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is Santa Barbara’s largest provider of home health and hospice care and has provided high-quality comprehensive care to patients in Santa Barbara County for more than 100 years, including those unable to pay.

The organization provides a full continuum of home care services to the community and the nonprofit offers a variety of programs — Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Bereavement Support, Palliative Care, Integrative Therapies including the Elly Nadel Music Therapy Program, Loan Closet with basic medical equipment that served 3,343 people in 2013, and the Serenity House.

Since opening in August 2011, the 27,300-square-foot and 18-bed Serenity House delivers critical hospice care and private duty services in the Santa Barbara region, with the mission that nobody dies alone and there’s somewhere to go even if someone doesn’t have family in town or nobody to care for you.

“My family and I were at my father’s side as he fought for his final breath, and we are so thankful for the people at Serenity House who were there to offer their help and support,” Kallman said. “Throughout his stay he was treated with dignity and respect, and for that we are very grateful.”

As the only licensed hospice inpatient facility in Santa Barbra, Serenity House provides around-the-clock care by a team of specially trained doctors, medical social workers, spiritual counselors and nurses.

In 2013, support from $2.6 million in charitable community giving to VNHC helped more than 15,000 people, provided care to 145 terminally ill people and their families each day, and visits to 103 people each day in their homes with nursing and rehabilitative care for recovery from illness, surgery or chronic illness.

The 10th annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, and the event has raised more than $887,000 since its inception in 2005. On Aug. 1, click here to purchase tickets at $100 for adults and $30 for children age 12 or younger.

For tickets and more information, contact VNHC development director Elizabeth Adams at 805.690.6261. Click here to become an event sponsor. Click here for a recap of the ninth annual event with photos and a video by Noozhawk.

Additional giving opportunities include The Chairman’s Council, for individuals providing an annual gift of $1,000 or more, memorial and honor gifts, subsidized charity care, and naming opportunities from $5,0000 to $500,000 at Serenity House. To make a donation to VNHC starting at $100, click here.

Tanner summed up the feeling of the pre-reception and the positive momentum of the upcoming charity regatta.

“We are all excited about the possibility of surpassing the $1 million cumulative giving mark for the Regatta this year," she said. "And it’s because of the generosity of our community and events like this that Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is able to meet so many needs in the community.”

