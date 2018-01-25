Visiting Nurse & Hospice Accredited by Joint Commission

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective care. VNHC said it underwent a rigorous onsite survey in September.

During the survey, compliance with home-care standards reflecting key organization areas was evaluated, including the provision of care, treatment and services, emergency management, human resources, individual rights and responsibilities, and leadership.

The accreditation process also provided VNHC with education and guidance to help staff continue to improve its home care program’s performance.

Established in 1988, the Joint Commission’s Home Care Accreditation Program supports the efforts of its accredited organizations to help deliver safe, high-quality care and services.

Some 6,000 home-care programs currently maintain accreditation, awarded for a three-year period, from the Joint Commission.

"We are pleased to receive accreditation from the Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN, president/CEO.

“Staff from across our organization continues to work together to strengthen the continuum of care and to deliver and maintain optimal home-care services for those in our community,” she said.

Receiving this accreditation demonstrates VNHC is capable of providing safe, quality care, VNHC said.

Accreditation by the Joint Commission serves as an indication the organization has demonstrated compliance to these recognized standards of safe and quality care, VNHC said.

The Joint Commission’s home-care standards are developed in consultation with health-care experts, home-care providers and researchers, as well as industry experts, purchasers and consumers, VNHC said.

The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

For more about Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, go to vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555. Learn more about the Joint Commission at jointcommission.org.

— Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.