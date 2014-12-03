Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Invites Community to Honor Loved Ones Through Angels Among Us

By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | December 3, 2014 | 10:20 a.m.

As the holidays draw near, many are remembering loved ones who are no longer here to celebrate the season. For over a decade, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has provided families in our community a time of reflection and support through Angels Among Us, a special offering over the holidays to honor and remember those who live in our memories.

To participate in this special occasion, click here to provide the name of a loved one to be inscribed on an angel and whether you would like VNHC to notify someone of your tribute. VNHC will create the angel for you and place it in the Gathering of Angels. The name of your loved one will also be placed in VNHC’s online Appreciation Garden and on its Facebook page.

The physical Gathering of Angels will be located at the VNHC Community Room at 602 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara, and will be on display through Dec. 31. Please contact Lisa Schott at [email protected] to schedule a time to visit the Gathering of Angels.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

