Honor Loved Ones with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Angels Among Us Remembrance Events

As the holidays approach, many remember loved ones who are no longer here to celebrate the season. The hospice staff and volunteers of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care want to support and acknowledge the love, sadness and appreciation for those who now live in memory with the special Angels Among Us remembrance events.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care invites the communities of Santa Barbara County to two Angels Among Us events — one in Buellton from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Church at the Crossroads, 236 La Lata Drive; the other in Santa Barbara from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

These events offer an occasion to celebrate and remember loved ones passed. Guests will have the opportunity to place an angel ornament on the tree in memory of loved ones, and enjoy inspirational music, holiday desserts and beverages prepared by VNHC's hospice volunteers.

The Santa Barbara program will also include a special presentation to honor military veterans, titled "The Missing Man Ceremony" lead by U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Geoffrey Petit.

Both events in Buellton and Santa Barbara will include a slide presentation of those who now live in memory.

For those community members who would like to commemorate their loved one with a photo included in the presentation, please send the loved ones's name and a photo by Sunday to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

For more information about the Angels Among Us events, or to submit a photo and name of a loved one, please contact Karin Marhefka at [email protected] or by calling 805.690.6233.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.