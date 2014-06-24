Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Appoints New Directors Mary Henderson, Babetta Daddino

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce two new position changes within the organization.

Mary Henderson, RN, has been named director of hospice, and Babetta Daddino, RN, MSN, has been named director of Serenity House.

Henderson, who joined VNHC in 2011, served as hospice manager prior to her promotion. She will be responsible for the overall direction of in-home hospice clinical services, including assessment, evaluation and implementation of patient, family and caregiver care.

Prior to joining VNHC, Henderson served as director of nursing at Vista Del Monte Retirement Community, and has an extensive nursing background of over 20 years serving organizations such as Casa Dorinda Retirement Community and Valle Verde Retirement Community.

She holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Santa Barbara City College as well as a bachelor’s degree in religious studies.

As director of Serenity House, Daddino will be overseeing the 18-bed in patient hospice house, the only one of its kind in the region. Her responsibilities include regulatory compliance, operations, and support of a compassionate culture for staff in providing end of life care for patients and their families.

Daddino, who joined VNHC in 2007, has held various nursing positions in hospitals and public health, and as a nurse practitioner.

She holds a master's degree in nursing administration and nurse practitioner certification from the University of California, and has had an extensive career in nursing spanning 40 years, 16 in hospice nursing. She previously served as director of hospice for VNHC before her appointment to Serenity House.

Daddino replaces recently retired Holly Gendron, RN, the first director of the new Serenity House, which was completed in 2011.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay.

It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.