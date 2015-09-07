Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:04 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board Joined by Two New Members

By Hannah Rael for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | September 7, 2015 | 3:54 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce Mark Mattingly and Steven Yungling, Esq. as a new board members.

Mattingly has been actively involved in corporate real estate brokerage in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties for over 25 years. Currently, he manages brokerage operations at Pacifica Commercial Reality. 
 
He previously served as President of TOLD Real Estate Corporation and as associate vice president of Coldwell Banker, where he began his career in 1981. 

Mark Mattingly

Mattingly has also served on the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America and was a founding member of the Board of The Dream Foundation.

He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara.

Yungling works at the Mullen & Henzell Estate & Family Wealth Planning group, where he specializes in estate planning and trust and estate administration. 

Prior to joining Mullen & Henzell, Yungling served as senior legal counsel for the Western Region at Northern Trust and worked as an estate planner and tax partner focusing on complex estate planning for high net worth clients with Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP. 

Steven Yungling

Yungling earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from California Polytechnic State University and his JD from Santa Clara University. 

Yungling has been a member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association since 2003. He also serves on the Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM) board and is the chair of planned giving for Music Academy of the West.

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

 
