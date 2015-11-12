Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Celebrates 107 Years and National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

By Hannah Rael for Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care | November 12, 2015 | 7:45 a.m.

The VNHC flag.

In honor of its 107th anniversary, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) will fly their distinguished blue and yellow flag along the popular State Street corridor this Nov. 13–23, 2015.

A heart symbolizing their compassion and commitment to the community since 1908 adorns the VNHC flag.

“Our hope is that when people see our VNHC flags, they remember that we are there when you need us most,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC. “Whether you need help recovering from an injury or help for your loved one with errands and light housekeeping or help and support for the whole family when you face the challenges of end-of-life care, we are there to support you with compassionate and comprehensive home health care.”

November is also National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and VNHC joins the many organizations across the nation to raise awareness that hospice helps everyone. 

“Oftentimes hospice is misunderstood to be a place,” Tanner said. “On the contrary, hospice and palliative care combines the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing the end of life. Through this specialized quality care, we see many patients and their families experience more meaningful moments together.  Hospice helps them focus on living despite a terminal diagnosis.”

More than 100 years ago, VNHC began as the Santa Barbara Visiting Nurse Foundation with 140 visits the first month. Today, VNHC has 500 dedicated employees and volunteers who provide compassionate care to more than 13,500 community members.

As VNHC enters its second century of service, VNHC will continue to provide high quality, comprehensive home health care, personal care, palliative and hospice care, bereavement support and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents.  

Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.

