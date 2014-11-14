Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Celebrates ‘Circles of Care’ in Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys

On Wednesday, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care celebrated its Circles of Care with a complimentary wine and cheese reception at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez.

More than 100 people attended, including special guest Rona Barrett.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the wonderful circles of care that richly enhance our quality of life here in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “All of us at VNHC are proud, and blessed, to be a valuable partner with so many families, physicians, friends and organizations that help provide health, independence, and dignity to our community.”

The reception was held in appreciation for the circles of care in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys who, together with VNHC, bring health and wellbeing to the community.

Tanner welcomed guests and expressed gratitude for staff, volunteers, physicians, clinicians, partners and friends. The agency’s reach and impact have grown significantly in the valleys since VNHC first started offering services there.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.