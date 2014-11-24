Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Celebrates Graduates of Interfaith Chaplaincy Program

Last Tuesday, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care recognized 10 graduates who received their chaplaincy apprentice certificates for completing the VNHC Chaplaincy Apprentice Program.

The Chaplaincy Apprentice Program began at VNHC in 2012, and to date, a total of 43 individuals have been certified in Interfaith Spiritual Care, 18 of which are VNHC employees.

A chaplain is a vital member of the hospice team. A chaplain recognizes that, during a health crisis, spirituality can become crucial to patients and their families. Chaplains offer sensitivity to help the patient cope, offers compassion through conversation, companionship, compassionate listening, and a sensitive, non-judgmental presence.

“Chaplaincy takes a deliberate emphasis to share the gifts of support and understanding,” said Sam Geli, VNHC hospice chaplain. “Whatever the need, the chaplain stands ready to respect, listen, appreciate, and simply be there.”

VNHC is the only organization in Santa Barbara County to offer a Chaplaincy Apprentice Program, an interfaith, 26-week spiritual care-giving program that provides education and skills to those interested in becoming chaplains. It is a 180-hour clinical and didactic program.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.