Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Celebrates Graduates of Interfaith Chaplaincy Program

By Amy Bernstein for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | November 24, 2014 | 4:30 p.m.

Last Tuesday, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care recognized 10 graduates who received their chaplaincy apprentice certificates for completing the VNHC Chaplaincy Apprentice Program.

The Chaplaincy Apprentice Program began at VNHC in 2012, and to date, a total of 43 individuals have been certified in Interfaith Spiritual Care, 18 of which are VNHC employees.

A chaplain is a vital member of the hospice team. A chaplain recognizes that, during a health crisis, spirituality can become crucial to patients and their families. Chaplains offer sensitivity to help the patient cope, offers compassion through conversation, companionship, compassionate listening, and a sensitive, non-judgmental presence.

“Chaplaincy takes a deliberate emphasis to share the gifts of support and understanding,” said Sam Geli, VNHC hospice chaplain. “Whatever the need, the chaplain stands ready to respect, listen, appreciate, and simply be there.”

VNHC is the only organization in Santa Barbara County to offer a Chaplaincy Apprentice Program, an interfaith, 26-week spiritual care-giving program that provides education and skills to those interested in becoming chaplains. It is a 180-hour clinical and didactic program.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 