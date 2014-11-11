Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Celebrates Veterans in Our Community

On Tuesday, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care celebrated all veterans in our community with a 30-minute service in the VNHC Community Room.

The event included patriotic music, videos commemorating the holiday, and a display featuring photos and special memorabilia that local veterans have shared from their own service or that of someone close to them.

The 8 a.m. service began with the pledge of allegiance recited by Scott Eschbach, VNHC Vet-to-Vet Hospice volunteer, and “God Bless America” sung by David Gonzalez, retired police sergeant for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

During the ceremony, Arlene Stepputat, VNHC volunteer coordinator, took the opportunity to pin and present a certificate of appreciation to Carol Barringer, Marine Corps veteran and VNHC Vet-to-Vet Hospice volunteer. The service concluded with a recording of the Songs of the Armed Forces.

Through We Honor Veterans, VNHC offers a Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program where veteran hospice volunteers are matched with patients who are also veterans and seeking hospice care. Veteran volunteers have the unique ability to relate and connect with each patient thereby creating an environment where life review and healing may occur.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.