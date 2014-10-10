Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Features Volunteers, Honors Key Supporters at Chairman’s Council Reception

By Candice Tang Nyholt for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | October 10, 2014 | 2:52 p.m.

On Thursday, the Board of Directors of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted the 2014 Chairman’s Council Reception to thank the agency’s top contributors for their significant and ongoing financial support.

The evening reception welcomed over 80 guests and featured remarks by three dedicated VNHC volunteers.

Rick Keith, VNHC Foundation executive director, welcomed guests and introduced the three VNHC volunteer speakers. He shared that the important VNHC community programs that the volunteers support are made possible through the generous contributions of our donors.

Evelyn Kert, a member of the “80+ Club,” has volunteered at VNHC’s Loan Closet for the past four years, spending Thursdays helping patrons as they borrow needed medical equipment. Retired Capt. Homer Smith II, CEC, USN, who has had an accomplished military and civilian career, volunteers in VNHC’s Hospice program — and is honored to participate in the Veteran-to Veteran Volunteer Program where he is paired with hospice patients who have served our country. As a professional animal trainer, Andrea Bratt and her bunny, Axel Rose, who made a guest appearance, are popular volunteers in VNHC’s Pet Therapy program.

In addition to hearing the inspirational words from the VNHC volunteers, guests enjoyed beautiful music from Thomas Heck (a hospice volunteer who plays weekly at VNHC’s Serenity House), and Ritchie Gonzales. Fine wine and delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by Rincon Catering were enjoyed against the stunning backdrop of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s new Discovery Pavilion.

The financial support and commitment of Chairman’s Council members make it possible for VNHC to provide the highest quality home health, hospice and related services, and enables VNHC to be there for patients when they’re needed most.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

