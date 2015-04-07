Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Earns Three Stars for Commitment to Veterans

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is dedicated to serving veterans who have served our country through its We Honor Veterans program, a partnership of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, which supports the needs of dying veterans in hospice care.

VNHC has recently received a three-star designation (Partner Level Three) with its increased training and support for veterans.

To achieve Partner Level Three, organizations must: conduct three different veteran-specific presentations for administrative, clinical staff and volunteers; conduct outreach presentations in at least one veteran organization or community organization; develop, implement and evaluate procedures for assisting veterans and families to access veteran benefits; develop a veteran-to-veteran volunteer program and continue to integrate veteran-specific content into staff and volunteer orientation and education.

VNHC may immediately begin working toward Partner Level Four, the highest level of the We Honor Veterans program.

VNHC’s We Honor Veterans program, offers a Veteran-to-Veteran Volunteer program where veteran volunteers are matched with patients who are also veterans and seeking hospice care. Veteran volunteers have the unique ability to relate and connect with each patient thereby creating an environment where life review and healing may occur. Veteran volunteer activities may include taking part in recognition events such as a pinning ceremony or certificate for Veterans Day.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.